Southampton have been very busy in the transfer window so far as they prepare to return to Championship action on Friday night against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Saints will be keen to remain busy as Russell Martin looks to bolster his squad further between now and the 11pm deadline on September 1st.

However, they could remain active in the transfer window for the wrong reasons, as the future of midfielder James Ward-Prowse is still up in the air.

The midfielder is attracting interest from the Premier League, as the Saints are out of the top flight after an 11-year stay.

Martin will be keen to keep hold of the 28-year-old this summer, but as long as the window remains open, there is still plenty of talk about a possible exit.

What is the latest James Ward-Prowse news?

Southampton have already added Ryan Manning, Shea Charles, and Mateusz Lis to their ranks, and it is likely Martin is going to want more.

But a number of departures from the St. Mary’s could still happen this summer, with Ward-Prowse being one of the names mentioned.

Here, we have taken a look at the latest news surrounding James Ward-Prowse’s future…

Which teams are interested in James Ward-Prowse?

As Southampton’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed, there seemed to be several teams interested in a move for the English midfielder, but as we are now days away from the football season returning, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

The race for Ward-Prowse has seen a host of sides be interested, to just Fulham and West Ham United, to now just seemingly West Ham in the race.

The Hammers have been interested in a deal for Ward-Prowse more or less since the Saints were relegated and it came clear that Declan Rice was leaving, while Fulham’s interest is only recent and has since gone quiet.

Are West Ham still in the race for James Ward-Prowse?

It was reported by The Guardian at the beginning of this week, that West Ham were prepared to end their pursuit of Ward-Prowse after seeing a second bid rejected.

David Moyes is keen for the club to sign two new midfielders in this transfer window as they look to replace captain Declan Rice.

Ward-Prowse has reportedly been identified as a suitable replacement for Rice, but with the Hammers only valuing the midfielder at £25 million and Southampton nearly double that, it was reported that they are prepared to move on.

Moyes is said to want Premier League experience, and he is also said to be an admirer of Ward-Prowse’s set-piece expertise, while the player himself is said to be keen on the move.

But West Ham are determined they are not going to pay over the odds, as he will turn 29 years old in November, and therefore, there isn’t much resale value.

West Ham make final bid for James Ward-Prowse

However, according to talkSPORT, West Ham have submitted a final ‘take it or leave it’ offer for the midfielder.

The report states that the offer from the London side is said to be around the £30 million mark, but it is expected to be rejected by Southampton once again as they look to hold out for the £40 million, they have placed on the 28-year-old.

It was originally said to be £50 million that the Saints were looking for, but it is now reported to be around the £40 million mark, which as of now no club has yet been able to match.