Southampton have had a busy summer as they prepare for their return to the Championship.

The club’s 11-year stint in the Premier League came to an end with a disappointing 20th place finish in the table.

Russell Martin has been brought in as manager with the task of earning promotion straight back at the first attempt.

The former Swansea City boss arrives with a strong reputation after two campaigns in South Wales.

However, it is set to be a fiercely competitive year ahead with a number of big clubs all fighting for a top two and top six finish.

What is the latest surrounding James Ward-Prowse’s future?

The Saints have already signed the likes of Shea Charles and Ryan Manning to improve their first team squad.

But a number of departures could still happen at St. Mary’s this summer as the 1 September deadline begins to loom large.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding James Ward-Prowse’s future amid transfer speculation…

Ward-Prowse keen on move

Ward-Prowse has been with Southampton since the age of just eight.

The 28-year-old has been a key figure in the side throughout their time in the Premier League, making his debut in the division in the team’s opening fixture back in the top tier against Manchester City in 2012.

However, the Evening Standard have reported that the midfielder is keen on a move away from the club this summer.

An immediate return to the Premier League could be on the cards, with West Ham showing an interest in the player.

It could be a move that Ward-Prowse has to make if he is to have any chance of earning a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024 next summer.

West Ham improve offer

The Hammers initially made an offer worth £20 million that was rejected by the Championship side.

According to the Daily Mail, an improved bid of £25 million has been made by the Premier League team.

Southampton have yet to make any big sales this summer, so £25 million would be their highest fee received of the window.

David Moyes is keen to reinforce his midfield options following the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal in a record £105 million deal.

Bid rejected

The £25 million offer from West Ham has been rejected.

Director of football Jason Wilcox has confirmed that the club received an improved offer from the Hammers.

However, the Saints are holding out for a bigger sum if they are to be convinced to sell their talisman.

Ward-Prowse scored nine and assisted four in the Premier League last season, highlighting his importance to the squad and how important he could be in their promotion charge.

“Have we rejected the bid? Yep,” said Wilcox, via The Sun.

"Is there another offer? Not as I know.

"I think when a club makes an offer, very rarely is it their full and final offer.

"If we get the right offer, we will consider it.

“Consider is an important word because we don’t have to sell.”

Southampton are holding out for a fee closer to £50 million in order to agree to Ward-Prowse’s sale.