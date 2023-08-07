Southampton started their 2023/24 season in the best possible way, as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Hillsborough.

The Saints looked to have forgotten their woes from last season as they played with some confidence and belief.

At the heart of that performance was star player and captain James Ward-Prowse, who played the whole 90 minutes despite being linked with a move away all summer.

Even with the season getting underway, the speculation hasn’t gone away, and while that transfer window remains open, it seems Ward-Prowse is going to be a wanted man.

The Saints will be looking to be busy in the remaining weeks of the window for new arrivals, but they could be busy for the wrong reasons as Ward-Prowse continues to be mentioned in a move away.

What is the latest James Ward-Prowse news?

Here, we have looked at all the latest transfer news involving Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse…

A key barrier emerges in West Ham’s pursuit

According to journalist Duncan Castles, West Ham United’s director of football Tim Steidten has blocked David Moyes’ attempt to sign the Southampton man this summer.

The Premier League side have yet to strengthen this summer, and with Declan Rice leaving early in the window, it is said that Moyes wants to bring in another midfielder, if not two.

Ward-Prowse is said to be a player that Moyes has identified as a replacement for Rice, but according to Duncan Castles, the Hammers’ director of football is looking for cheaper options.

Ward-Prowse has three years remaining on his contract at St. Mary's, and given he soon turns 29, West Ham are said to have put longer-term options forward, as Ward-Prowse doesn’t represent a player who can generate a profit down the line.

Dean Jones on West Ham signing James Ward-Prowse

However, despite this update, transfer insider Dean Jones believes West Ham will eventually sign Ward-Prowse if they remain in the race.

As mentioned, the Hammers are keen to add to their midfield, and it seems Ward-Prowse is the preferred target for Moyes.

So, Dean Jones spoke to GIVEMESPORT and stated if West Ham remain keen on a deal they will sign the 28-year-old.

He said: “The James Ward-Prowse situation is still alive. I know that goes against the current wave of information, but the fact they have made offers shows their intent and while Saints might keep knocking them back at the minute, the update I have just had suggests this is a deal that will eventually get done if they persist as the player is pretty keen on that being the case.

"I don’t know how quickly it’ll happen because of the approach West Ham have taken on this and, of course, they are very wary about the price point here and not overpaying.

“At the moment, they are about £10million away from valuation. To be honest, maybe he even starts the season at Saints. But he won’t be there much longer and, at the moment, he’s the Moyes target that looks likely, even if Steidten has been trying to calm the excitement around that opportunity.”

Tottenham Hotspur ready to enter race

West Ham may now have some competition for the signature of Ward-Prowse as arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur are ready to enter the race, as reported by the Daily Star.

Spurs have already made some fresh additions from the EFL with James Maddison and Ashley Phillips joining, and it now seems Ward-Prowse could possibly be next.

The report doesn’t say what Spurs are willing to pay or if they are definitely going to try and sign the midfielder, but it seems they could well be another option for the Englishman this summer.