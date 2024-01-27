Highlights Both Southampton and West Ham have benefited from James Ward-Prowse's transfer, as both teams are excelling in their respective leagues.

The Hammers paid £30 million for Ward-Prowse, who has become a key player for them with his work rate and set-piece ability.

Southampton received a significant fee for Ward-Prowse, which helped them financially after relegation and allowed them to add to their squad.

While the transfer for James Ward-Prowse was a difficult one for Southampton to accept, the move has turned out to be beneficial to both the Saints and West Ham.

Both teams have excelled this season in their respective leagues since the summer. The south coast club are chasing automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, The Hammers have surprised a lot of people this season by occupying sixth place in the league, despite the complaints of negative football slightly tarnishing David Moyes' current reign at the London Stadium.

Both teams are doing well after Ward-Prowse's summer switch, and it is hard to tell who came off better in the deal for the midfielder in August.

Ward-Prowse joined West Ham after Premier League relegation

James Ward-Prowse's move to West Ham was a sad day for Southampton fans. The midfielder is a legend at St Mary's, playing over 400 matches for the side after joining at the age of just eight.

The Hammers paid a reported £30 million fee for the midfielder who starred for Southampton over the past decade since making his debut in 2011. This came after Southampton were relegated to the Championship, and saw a number of players leaving the club on big-money deals.

He was tasked with helping replace the departing Declan Rice in midfield, with Ward-Prowse's work rate and set-piece ability soon to be a huge asset for West Ham in the Premier League.

While seeing their captain leave the club after decades in red-and-white, the Saints will be equally happy with how the transfer turned out as West Ham fans have been this season.

Southampton and West Ham are benefitting

While losing a home-grown talent who has risen through the ranks at the academy is never ideal, Southampton have certainly benefitted from the Ward-Prowse transfer as much as West Ham have.

The Hammers spent £30 million to bring the recently relegated Ward-Prowse to the London Stadium, ending a 23-year relationship between the player and the Saints.

Replacing Declan Rice after his £105 million move to Arsenal was also going to be tough, but the signing of Ward-Prowse has helped the London side move on from their talismanic midfielder.

Being dubbed a "brilliant signing" by the Athletic, you can see why the Hammers are happy with their new man. With four goals and six assists already this season, he is contributing heavily to the team's performances so far, with his set piece delivery being a huge asset for the club.

Only David Beckham has scored more Premier League free kicks than Ward-Prowse, so Moyes knows exactly how good his player could be when he signed him this summer. His performances have helped West Ham rise to sixth in the table, and qualification to Europe next season is a real possibility for the London club.

Only Jarrod Bowen has more goal contributions than the Englishman so far this season, showing how well he has settled in at West Ham in just six short months at the club. Many thought that it would take time for him to settle in after spending his entire career at one club, but that has not been the case with Ward-Prowse this season.

James Ward-Prowse stats - as per SofaScore Games played 20 Minutes per game 89 Goals 4 Expected goals 4.22 Assists 6 Expected assists 4.26 Key passes per game 2 Shots per game 1.3

Despite losing such a top player in the summer, Southampton cannot be unhappy at the result of the transfer. £30 million for a player just months after relegation down the second division is huge, and allowed Southampton to weather the financial damages that relegation can suffer some clubs.

Along with the sales of players like Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento, the Saints have managed to replace the Premier League TV money they previously earned, valued at over £100 million per season. This also allowed them to add to their squad, with Ross Stewart and Shea Charles among the transfers brought in this summer.

No-one at the club could begrudge Ward-Prowse for leaving after the relegation, but they will be happy at the fee received has helped them continue running the club as a top side in the Championship, and helped them fight for promotion back to the Premier League in their first season out of the top-flight in over a decade.