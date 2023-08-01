Highlights West Ham believe they are the best option for James Ward-Prowse, as they search for midfield reinforcement after Declan Rice's departure.

West Ham are willing to give up on the pursuit if an agreement with Southampton cannot be reached soon.

Southampton will gladly hold on to Ward-Prowse if West Ham pulls out, as the midfielder has been an important figure for the club.

West Ham believe they are the best option for James Ward-Prowse should he move from Southampton this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hammers feel they are the ideal fit for the 28-year-old following the Championship side’s relegation to the second tier.

David Moyes has been chasing the signature of the Saints’ club captain throughout this summer.

However, a move has yet to materialise as the clubs fail to come to an agreement on the size of the deal.

The London club are searching for midfield reinforcement following the departure of Declan Rice earlier this summer in a record-breaking £105 million move to Arsenal.

What is the latest surrounding West Ham’s pursuit of James Ward-Prowse?

It was reported that West Ham are willing to give up on their chase of the Englishman if they are unable to meet an agreement with Southampton soon.

The Hammers are looking to sign two new midfielders this summer and have identified Ward-Prowse as a priority target.

However, there is still a wide gap in valuation between the two clubs.

West Ham’s most recent offer was worth up to £25 million, with their stance being that he is not worth more than that figure.

But Southampton are eyeing a price of up to £40 million for their talisman.

Ward-Prowse was a key figure for the Saints last season, contributing nine goals and four assists to the team.

However, his goals and performances weren’t enough to keep the club in the top flight, ending their 11-year stay in the division with a 20th place finish.

This has led to increased speculation over the future of Ward-Prowse, as well as a number of other key players in the Southampton squad.

What next for Southampton?

Southampton will gladly hold on to Ward-Prowse if West Ham do pull out of a move for the midfielder.

Ward-Prowse has been with the south coast club since he was just eight-years-old and has been an important figure in the team for the last decade.

He featured in the club’s first Premier League game back in the division, a 3-2 loss to Roberto Mancini’s Manchester City side in 2012.

Now Russell Martin’s side are preparing for their first game back in the second tier, which takes place later this week.

Martin’s team faces Sheffield Wednesday in the season’s curtain-raising fixture under the Friday night lights at Hillsborough.

Should West Ham continue their pursuit of James Ward-Prowse?

Ward-Prowse is a Premier League calibre player, but £40 million is an excessive amount of money to pay for him.

At 28, he is in his prime years but he is also not one for the future.

He will retain very little resale value, meaning that this would be a big cost with little future upside of recouping the fee involved.

West Ham have a lot of money from the deal to sell Rice to Arsenal, but need to spend it wisely in order to replace such a talented and important part of the team.

Signing Ward-Prowse for £25 million would be an acceptable way to spend that money, but £40 million would feel like a waste, so it comes as no surprise to see them threatening to walk away from the deal.