James Ward-Prowse embodies Southampton, having been with the club from the age of eight.

He has been a constant at St Mary's and, after making his debut all the way back in 2011, he has excelled for years both as a component of Southampton's golden era with the likes of Sadio Mane, Dusan Tadic and Virgil Van Dijk and, more recently, as an instrumental captain in the midst of the club's deterioration.

However, despite Ward-Prowse's best efforts in a campaign that saw him record his second-highest goal tally in the league with nine strikes from midfield, he was unable to prevent the side from tamely succumbing to relegation.

Unsurprisingly, the 28-year-old has gained a long list of suitors, and although there is an evident wealth of loyalty there, it is difficult to see him remaining in the second-tier particularly if he desires to progress his international career with England too, for whom he has earned eleven caps for since debuting in 2017.

With that in mind, it seemed a fitting time to look at Ward-Prowse's contractual situation on the south coast, along with his valuation and how much he currently earns at Southampton.

How long does James Ward-Prowse have left on his current Southampton deal?

At the moment, Ward-Prowse's deal runs for another three years after he agreed a five-year-contract in 2021.

Even though the player may well fancy seeking pastures new for the betterment of his own career, Southampton are not in any rush to sell and will be able to drive a hard bargain given that he still has so long remaining on his present deal.

How much is James Ward-Prowse worth?

As per 90min, Southampton are set to hold out for a sizable fee of £50M, which would financially facilitate a significant squad rebuild ahead of their mission to return to the top flight at the first time of asking while representing their most expensive player sale since Van Dijk departed for Liverpool.

According to MailOnline, Tottenham, West Ham and Newcastle are all attentively monitoring Ward-Prowse, and while he could well form part of a series of big name, big money arrivals on Tyneside ahead of the club's return to European football, the two London clubs may have to prioritise the England International over other prospective new signings as they lack the free-spending license of the Magpies.

What is James Ward-Prowse earning at Southampton?

According to Capology, Ward-Prowse currently earns a weekly wage of £100,000, which equates to a yearly income of £5,200,000.

This salary comes as 55% increase from his pay packet prior to agreeing a new deal in 2021, and it also means that he is rightly Southampton's highest earner as things stand.

Mislav Orsic and Joe Aribo are said to be the club's second and third-highest earners, picking up weekly wages of £80,000 and £70,000 respectively.