James Trafford shares message with Bolton Wanderers supporters after rejoining club

James Trafford has taken to Twitter to share a message with Bolton Wanderers’ fans after securing a return to the club yesterday.

As confirmed by the Trotters’ official website, Trafford has joined the League One outfit on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The goalkeeper briefly returned to the Etihad Stadium last month following the expiry of his previous loan deal at Bolton.

During this particular spell, the 19-year-old managed to claim seven clean-sheets in 22 league appearances for the club.

Bolton only lost three of these aforementioned games as they sealed a ninth-place finish in the League One standings.

Wanderers will be now keen to launch a push for a place in the top-six with Trafford in their side when the 2022/23 campaign gets underway next month.

Trafford is Bolton’s second signing of the summer as Ian Evatt bolstered his defensive options by securing the services of Jack Iredale on a free-transfer last month.

The keeper is set to link with his team-mates tomorrow when Bolton begin their pre-season training.

After his move was announced by the club, Trafford decided to take to Twitter to share a message with Bolton’s fans.

The shot-stopper posted: “Happy to have rejoined @OfficialBWFC on a season long loan.”

happy to have rejoined @OfficialBWFC on a season long loan 😃 https://t.co/wqZEO6bOl8 — James trafford (@Jamestrafford6) June 15, 2022

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a great bit of business if Trafford is able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency next season as he produced some promising performances for Bolton in his previous loan spell.

The keeper managed to average a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.93 in the third-tier for the Trotters who ended the term 10 points adrift of the play-off places.

If Evatt is able to add some more quality to his squad in the coming weeks, there is no reason why Bolton cannot go on to make a barnstorming start to the new campaign.

By featuring week-in, week-out for Bolton, Trafford could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to City next year.