James Trafford sends 8-word message to Bolton Wanderers supporters after they set up Wembley final v Plymouth Argyle

Bolton Wanderers left it late but eventually came through their Papa John’s Trophy semi final at Accrington Stanley to a 2-0 scoreline.

Elias Kachunga and Aaron Morley found the net in the closing exchanges with the Trotters benefitting from Sean McConville’s first half red card.

Ian Evatt’s men will relish the challenge of taking on Plymouth Argyle in the final in a rare trip to Wembley Stadium for both sets of supporters.

Sets of supporters rarely value the Papa John’s Trophy very highly and therefore the day-out in a less meaningful final can be enjoyed more than the pressure of the play-offs or another domestic cup competition.

James Trafford, who is enjoying his second loan spell at the club from Manchester City, took to Instagram to reflect on the victory over Stanley.

He wrote: “Win, clean sheet, well done team, onto Wembley.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Traff (@jamestrafford)

Trafford has been something of a fan favourite since his arrival coincided with the Trotters climbing the table in the second half of last season, and it would be extra sweet if this period of his career could result in some form of silverware.

Both Argyle and Bolton would choose promotion over the Papa John’s Trophy, but that does not take away from the great occasion it will be for the players and supporters.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which club Bolton Wanderers signed these 22 players from?

1 of 22 James Trafford? Manchester City Manchester United Leeds United Southampton

With matches in the competition going straight to a penalty shoot-out if the scores are level after 90 minutes it would have been a huge relief for Wanderers to break the deadlock, knowing that a shoot-out would significantly increase Stanley’s chances compared to if the tie was set to head into extra time.

Bolton have been on a tremendous run in League One as well of late, and Evatt has the depth of quality in the squad to cope with competing on more than one front.

The Trotters have been through a lot in the last five to ten years and the trip to Wembley, which may not be their last this season, is richly deserved.