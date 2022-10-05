James Trafford reveals honest thoughts after Bolton Wanderers defeat

Bolton Wanderers have been flying in the third tier so far this season, so their loss to Cheltenham in midweek would have been a big blow to the side.

Prior to the fixture against Cheltenham, they had also not lost a game since the end of August. That was a run that saw them win five of their last six games and they likely went into this clash full of confidence.

However, a late strike from Ryan Broom meant that rather than settling for a draw, the Wanderers had to instead watch on as the points escaped them completely. Now, James Trafford has spoken out about the result to The Bolton News and revealed that it must simply have been an off day for the side and that it is ‘one of those days’ for the club.

Trafford is back with the League One side on another loan deal after a successful stint with the side last season. He featured in a total of 22 games for them after linking up with the club in January and he immediately made an impact and became their regular shot-stopper.

It prompted Ian Evatt to bring him back again on another loan for a full campaign this season – and he has already hit the ground running with the third tier side. He’s played in all eleven games so far and has picked up six clean sheets too, an impressive record.

Last night though, the 19-year-old could do nothing as his team fell to a 1-0 defeat and he admitted to The Bolton News that he isn’t sure why his team came away as losers but put it down to being one of those days for the club. He said: ” I don’t know why – it’s one of those days, a bump in the road. Even the top teams in the world have off days. We prepared the same way, did everything the same way but it was just one of those nights.”

The Verdict

James Trafford shouldn’t be too disheartened by conceding last night and his side losing against Cheltenham because they have all been superb so far.

The shot-stopper might only be 19-years-old but he is already proving to be arguably one of the best in his position in the whole of League One. Six clean sheets so far this season is an impressive amount when you consider they have only played eleven league games and the Wanderers have been good value for money so far this season.

They look like they could certainly be amongst the top six teams in the division come the end of the campaign. That is where they will be hoping to be too, with Ian Evatt desperate to continue the progress he is making with his side and to take them back up to the Championship.

Even with a defeat to Cheltenham in midweek, they will surely bounce back from this. They have talent in their ranks and are more than capable of getting back to winning ways at the weekend.