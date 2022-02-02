James Trafford reflects on Bolton Wanderers’ 2-0 win over Cambridge United

James Trafford managed a fourth successive clean sheet in Bolton Wanderers’ 2-0 win over Cambridge United on Tuesday evening.

It did not come as easy as the Trotters’ 6-0 whitewash of Sunderland last weekend, but Ian Evatt’s men were patient and they earned a comfortable win in the end with Amadou Bakayoko and Dapo Afolayan getting on the scoresheet.

Trafford has made an excellent impact since joining on loan from Manchester City in January, Evatt likes his goalkeepers to be capable with their feet and able to build attacks from deep areas, and the 19-year-old’s footballing education at City has put him in a position to acclimatise very smoothly.

Trafford was calm and collected when he spoke to Bolton’s media team after the win.

He said: “We knew what Cambridge were going to bring, we knew the game plan, we knew we had to be on it as much as Saturday.

“Because it would’ve been really easy to have thought we’d cracked it.

“But no, we stuck to the game plan, everyone did their part and we’ve got a great win and a great clean sheet.”

It is still an uphill task for the Trotters to make anything of this season, still 12 points off the pace in terms of the play-offs, however, edging their noses into the top half in midweek will have been a huge psychological boost that will keep the squad believing.

The Verdict

Trafford’s loan move to The UniBol looks like a perfect fit for both parties.

The 19-year-old made 11 appearances for Accrington Stanley in the first half of the season but has made an eye-catching start embarking on his new challenge.

Evatt has switched to a three at the back system very effectively in recent weeks, which gives Trafford more options in possession.

Pushing Gethin Jones, a flying right back in the opening stretch of the season, into the defensive trio has made the Trotters much more relaxed when playing out of their own third and also more organised defending within it, with the newly appointed vice-captain’s leadership qualities coming to the fore.

Evatt’s men are staking a claim to be amongst the favourites for promotion next season if they are to fall short of the top six this time around.