James Trafford reacts after Bolton Wanderers’ win over Lincoln City and sends message to Kieran Sadlier

Bolton Wanderers made it six wins in a row at home with a hard-earned 3-1 win over Lincoln City on Tuesday evening.

Kieran Sadlier and Amadou Bakayoko came off the bench to provide the deciding touches after Cohen Bramall had cancelled out George Johnston’s 53rd minute opener.

Ian Evatt’s men are now just five points off of the play-off places with 12 games to go, having been worrying about a possible relegation battle a matter of months ago.

The Trotters’ resurgence, since conducting some excellent business in the January transfer window, is showing no signs of letting up and Evatt’s men will continue to dare to dream after defeating the Imps.

Manchester City loanee James Trafford took to Twitter to share his reaction to another crucial three points.

He wrote: “Great win team, well done @KieranSadlier on first goal for the team.”

A play-off campaign would be an excellent experience in Trafford’s development away from Manchester City.

With Gavin Bazunu’s development in the last couple of seasons and an almost indispensable goalkeeper, Ederson, already in place at the Etihad Stadium, it is important for Trafford’s future that he builds a reputation in the EFL, and that is exactly what he is doing.

The Verdict

It must have been very pleasing for Evatt to see Sadlier and Bakayoko come on and impact the game in the way they did.

There is fierce competition for places in midfield areas that Sadlier has had to contend with since signing in January, but his cameo against the Imps will certainly give Evatt a lot to consider heading into their trip to third placed Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday.

Even if Bolton do not quite get over the line and break into the top six this season, they are building tremendous momentum ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, Evatt is clearly an exciting up and coming manager and could act as a pull factor in the summer window operations at the club.