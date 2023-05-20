Friday night was an incredibly tough night for all associated with Bolton Wanderers.

Having drawn the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final, it could have gone either way at Oakwell as the Trotters faced Barnsley for a place at Wembley.

Unfortunately for Bolton, they were the ones on the wrong end of the result come the full-time whistle, though, with Barnsley winning 1-0 on the night to book their place at Wembley a week on Monday.

One subplot of the loss, of course, is that young goalkeeper James Trafford, who has spent the season at the club on loan from Manchester City, has now played the last game of his loan, and very likely his last ever for the club.

James Trafford's message to Bolton Wanderers supporters

Given his loan spell at the club is now over, James Trafford took to social media on Saturday afternoon to share a heartfelt message with Bolton Wanderers' supporters.

On Instagram, Trafford wrote: "To the club who gave me an opportunity when no one else was willing to, I will always have the most respect and gratitude towards all the staff for it and helping me grow into the man I am today and helping me prepare for my next chapter."

"Thank you to the fans for being amazing and supporting me and the team up and down the country.

"I’m gutted we couldn’t say bye in the best fashion with promotion but i have made friends for life and memories I’ll never forget and I will always be a Wanderer.

"Thank you for everything 🤍🤍."

What next for James Trafford?

As James Trafford referred to in the message above, his time at Bolton Wanderers was simply a part of his development and preparing him for his next chapter.

Indeed, the young shot-stopper will now return to Manchester City, and given he is contracted there until 2027, they will now decide the next steps for his development.

Interestingly, in recent weeks, transfer reports have linked the 20-year-old to Vincent Kompany's Burnley ahead of their Premier League return.

The jump up from League One to the top-flight feels like a rather big one at this stage though.

Nevertheless, some reports have suggested that Manchester City may be willing to part ways with the youngster.

It will reportedly cost £15 million to prise him away from the Etihad Stadium on a permanent basis.