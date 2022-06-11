James Tarkowski pens heartfelt Burnley message as move to Everton looms

James Tarkowski has issued a heartfelt Burnley message after it was confirmed that his time at the club had come to an end.

Tarkowski’s current Clarets deal is due to expire at the end of the month, and following their relegation from the Premier League, it was always likely he would depart.

This was confirmed when the club announced their retained list yesterday afternoon.

Following the announcement, Tarkowski issued the following message on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Tarkowski (@tarky19)

“An incredible 6 1/2 years comes to an end.” Tarkowski wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve loved every minute of playing for this fantastic football club. So grateful for the opportunity I was given to join and live my dream of playing in the Premier League.

“Going to miss all the brothers I’ve gained over the years, what a pleasure it has been. I hope to see this club back where it belongs in the near future.

“I’ll be back at Turf Moor cheering on the Clarets at every opportunity I get. Thanks for everything #UTC.”

The 29-year-old is now a free agent, and is unlikely to be short of suitors after establishing himself as a solid Premier League defender.

Everton appear the most likely destination, with reports that he is set to undergo a medical with the Toffees and complete a move to Goodison park in the “next few days”.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever played for Burnley?

1 of 28 David Dunn Yes No

The Verdict

Tarkowski’s exit from Burnley felt inevitable, perhaps even if they remained in the Premier League.

He has been a loyal servant to the Clarets, and realistically, he was never going to drop down to the Championship.

A transfer to Everton looms for the defender, who will be hoping that the Toffees do not find themselves in a relegation battle once again next season.

With Ben Mee also exiting on a free, Burnley certainly have some work to do this summer in the central defensive department.