James starts: The predicted Bristol City XI to face Sheffield United on Sunday

Bristol City were hugely impressive against Stoke City on Wednesday evening as they claimed just their second win at Ashton Gate under Nigel Pearson.

They’ll be looking to carry the momentum from the 1-0 win against Stoke City with them when they head to Yorkshire this weekend as they take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

It’s been a dramatic week for the Blades, with Slavisa Jokanovic replaced by Paul Heckingbottom and some interesting comments from the club hierarchy, but there is clearly lots of quality in their squad.

With that in mind, City won’t want to take anything for granted and we’ve outlined the side that we can see Nigel Pearson opting for on Sunday…

Dan Bentley kept just his second clean sheet of the season against Stoke and will be hoping for a third at Bramall Lane.

Zak Vyner and Tomas Kalas were both impressive against the Potters but with Nathan Baker forced off late due to injury, you feel we may see Rob Atkinson return to the starting XI.

Ayman Benarous has been fantastic over the past week but with this being the third game in eight days, Pearson could rotate him out and shore up the midfield.

Curtis Fleming hinted earlier this week that Matty James should be back available for selection and with Joe Williams touch and go after picking up a knock against Stoke, he may well return to the midfield.

Han-Noah Massengo could be the other addition, with Tyreeq Bakinson keeping his place after his winner on Wednesday evening.

30 questions about Bristol City’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 1. Who does Famara Diedhiou currently play for? Trabzonspor Basaksehir Besiktas Alanyaspor

Such have been the quality of their performances recently that Alex Scott and Callum O’Dowda deserve to reprise their role at wing-back while up top you feel Chris Martin and Andi Weimann, who has had real success at Bramall Lane in the past, will start once again.

Back-to-back wins would be massive for the Robins but it is not going to be easy on Sunday.