Highlights Leeds United returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Swansea City after a disappointing draw against Rotherham United.

Goals from Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter, and Dan James secured the three points for Leeds.

Leeds currently sits in third place in the Championship table, behind Ipswich Town and leaders Leicester City.

Leeds United take on Middlesbrough in the Championship at Elland Road on Saturday.

After the disappointing 1-1 draw at Rotherham United on Friday night, the Whites returned to winning ways with a 3-1 home win over Swansea City on Wednesday night.

It was a dramatic start to the game, with Dan James having a goal ruled out for the hosts before the Swans took the lead inside the first minute through Jamie Paterson's delightful chip.

However, Leeds equalised just three minutes later when Joel Piroe latched on to Crysencio Summerville's through ball and slotted past Carl Rushworth.

The Whites went ahead just before the break when Georginio Rutter superbly controlled Ethan Ampadu's long ball and fired home, and they added a third through James' close-range finish in the second half to seal all three points.

Daniel Farke's side currently sit third in the table, seven points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and eight points behind leaders Leicester City.

They face a Middlesbrough side who are currently 10th in the table, three points from the play-off places, and Michael Carrick's side secured an emphatic 4-0 win over Preston North End at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we looked at how Leeds could line up against Boro this weekend.

GK: Illan Meslier

After being dropped towards the end of last season in the Premier League, Meslier has regained his place as Leeds' number one goalkeeper this season.

Meslier has started every league game so far, keeping six clean sheets in 18 games, and he will be hoping for another shutout on Saturday.

RB: Archie Gray

Gray was handed his senior debut for the Whites against Cardiff City on the opening day, and he has been a regular ever since.

After starting the season playing in midfield, the 17-year-old has excelled at right-back in recent weeks, and he could be deployed in that role once again against Boro.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon arrived at Elland Road on loan from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, and he has certainly made an impact so far.

The 26-year-old has made 15 appearances this season, starting most league games when available, and he will keep his place for this one.

CB: Pascal Struijk

Struijk has become one of Leeds' key players under Farke, and the German has handed him the captain's armband on a number of occasions this season.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals in 19 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign, and after returning to the line-up against Swansea, he will start once again on Saturday.

LB: Sam Byram

Byram re-joined Leeds for a second spell this summer after his departure from Norwich City, and after the game against Swansea, Farke described him as one of the best free transfers in the club's history.

After Junior Firpo failed to impress against Rotherham on Friday night, it seems that Byram has secured his place as the Whites' first choice left-back.

CM: Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu was a high-profile signing for Leeds this summer, joining the club from Chelsea for a fee of £7 million plus add-ons, but he has certainly repaid that investment so far.

The Welsh international has started every game in all competitions for the Whites this season, and he registered his first goal contribution with his assist for Rutter's strike against Swansea.

CM: Glen Kamara

Kamara was another new arrival at Elland Road this summer, making the move from Rangers for a fee of around £5 million.

The 28-year-old has started the last five games for Leeds, during which they are unbeaten, and he should retain his place against Boro.

RW: Dan James

James struggled to make an impact for Leeds following his £25 million move from Manchester United in August 2021, but it seems that Farke is starting to get the best out of him.

The 26-year-old netted his fifth goal of the season against his former club Swansea in midweek, while he has also provided four assists in 17 appearances this campaign.

AM: Joel Piroe

Piroe was one of the signings of the summer in the Championship, making the move to Elland Road from Swansea City for a fee of over £10 million.

The 24-year-old has been deployed in a deeper role by Farke, but he has remained just as much of a threat, scoring seven goals and registering one assist in 15 appearances for the Whites so far.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

Summerville has been one of the standout performers in the Championship this season, and he put in another excellent display against Swansea on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 16 appearances in all competitions this season, and with the January transfer window approaching, Leeds will be desperate to hold onto him.

ST: Georginio Rutter

It was tough for Rutter following his club record £35.5 million move from Hoffenheim in January, but he is certainly beginning to find his feet at Elland Road.

Rutter has scored four goals and registered seven assists in 18 appearances in all competitions this season, and he should lead the line once again this weekend.