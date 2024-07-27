Highlights Luton Town aims for Premier League promotion in 2024/25 after falling short last season in their bid for survival.

Only two new additions so far, focus on transfer window may shift to contract extensions soon.

Veteran players James Shea and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu may exit if contract negotiations don't change.

Luton Town will hope that at the end of the 2024/25 season, they will be celebrating promotion back to the Premier League.

The Hatters put up a good fight in the 2023/24 campaign, but they just fell short of keeping their Premier League status.

That means they are now back in the Championship, and Rob Edwards will hope he can guide the team back to the promised land at the first time of asking.

Luton have been fairly quiet in this transfer window so far, with just two new additions joining the club, Reuell Walters and Shandon Baptiste, arriving on a free transfer.

Edwards and co. will probably be focusing on more arrivals, as there is still a month to go in the transfer window. But focus may soon have to start turning to contract extensions as well, as the club has players in the final year of their deals.

With that said, here we have looked at the two Luton players who will exit Kenilworth Road in 2025 if nothing changes, as per Transfermarkt...

James Shea

James Shea has been at the club since July 2017, when he joined the Hatters from AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer.

The goalkeeper started his career at Arsenal and spent several years there, with most of them seeing him be shipped out on loan to other clubs.

Shea left the Gunners in 2013 and moved into non-league football, where he stayed until 2014, when he joined Wimbledon.

After impressing at Wimbledon, Shea earned a move to Luton, and while he had to be patient in his early spell at the club, he soon became the club’s number one in the 2018/19 campaign.

James Shea's Luton Town stats Apps 108 Goals conceded 114 Clean sheets 44 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 24th)

The 33-year-old played a huge part in the club reaching the second tier that season, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games.

But that was as good as it got for the player, as since then, Shea has played a sporadic role for the Hatters, with him playing just twice for the club in the last two seasons.

Shea now finds himself as the club’s number-three goalkeeper, behind the likes of Tim Krul and Thomas Kaminski.

He signed a new one-year deal at the club in May this year, and that now means he will remain a Luton player for the entire 2024/25 campaign. Shea will be hoping to add to his 108 appearances for the club.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is the other Luton player who is now in the final year of his contract at the club and will leave for free next summer if nothing changes.

The midfielder has been with the Hatters since 2014, when he joined the club on loan from West Ham United before signing on a permanent basis in January 2014.

The 30-year-old has been a key member of the Luton team, playing for the club in League Two, League One, the Championship, and the Premier League.

Ruddock Mpanzu has played a significant role in Luton’s rise up the English Football League, and he will be hoping he can be part of more success this season as the club bids to seal promotion back to the top flight.

Related Luton Town forward should avoid Wrexham transfer agreement: View Luton Town forward John McAtee should avoid Wrexham transfer this summer.

He was an important figure for the Hatters last season. He played 27 times for the club in the Premier League but was unable to get on the scoresheet.

Ruddock Mpanzu will be keen to add to his 152 Championship appearances and nine goals in the division this season, and he will likely be looking for an extension to that contract.