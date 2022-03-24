James Shea makes Luton Town claim amid play-off pressure

James Shea has claimed that Luton Town are simply enjoying their moment as they challenge for a play-off place.

The Hatters are currently third in the Championship table and are well placed to make it into the end of season fight for Premier League promotion.

But Shea believes the side is not dwelling too much on where they finish in the table.

Instead, Shea admits that the team is just basking in the moment and enjoying winning games and that any league result that comes from those victories is just a bonus.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live, Shea claimed that because the core group of the team have been on such a long road together, climbing from League Two to the Championship, that they are able to just enjoy this moment together.

“We have come a long way in such a short time to be fair. It just shows you the togetherness of the group, we’ve been there in League Two together and we’ve come up through the leagues,” said Shea, via the club’s official website.

“We’ve added one or two along the way to add that bit of quality, but the main core of the group is from League Two, a few of the boys have even been in the Conference.

“We’re just enjoying the ride at the minute.

“We’re going into games enjoying our football and it always helps when you win of course.

“Hopefully we can get in the play-offs, we’ve been on a real good run lately and we have a nice little break now to rest and recover. We’re going to take each game as it comes and see where it takes us.”

Three wins in their last five league games has taken Nathan Jones’ side above the likes of Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers.

With only eight games remaining in the season, Luton have a four point gap ahead of the chasing pack outside the play-off places.

Following the international break, the Hatters will have some intense games as they face the likes of Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest before the end of the season.

The Verdict

Jones’ side will need to maintain their momentum once the league resumes next week.

Any kind of slip up in form will be punished mercilessly by the chasing pack, just as the likes of West Brom and QPR.

But to be in this conversation this late in the season shows how well the club have done this season.

They are the side that have most defied expectations and now a route to the Premier League for next season is looking more and more possible.