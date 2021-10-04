James Scowcroft delivers warm verdict on Coventry City after witnessing Fulham hammering

Ex-Coventry City forward James Scowcroft has lauded the Sky Blues’ ‘togetherness and spirit’ after seeing them come from a goal behind to thump Fulham 4-1 at the weekend, speaking in an interview with Coventry Live.

Mark Robins’ side were already on the back foot coming into this tie after suffering a shock 5-0 defeat away at Luton Town in midweek and facing a side on Saturday afternoon who will be expected to secure their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

A Kyle McFadzean own goal from a corner in the 17th minute made things even worse for the second-tier side – but responded extremely well against the Cottagers in the second half – scoring four times in 23 minutes with a Viktor Gyokeres brace helping the Sky Blues on their way to an emphatic victory.

Only a true expert on Coventry City will get these 27 Sky Blues quiz questions correct

1 of 27 Coventry were founded in what year? 1863 1873 1883 1893

This latest result has put the icing on the cake for Robins’ side who currently sit third in the table after winning seven of their opening 11 games, a remarkable achievement for a side that were only promoted back to the Championship last year.

The Sky Blues have also been adapting back to life at the Coventry Building Society Arena after a two-year stay at St Andrew’s, but this is something that has proved to be a boost and not a hindrance to a side thriving under Mark Robins yet again.

One man who was particularly impressed by Saturday’s performance is former Coventry forward James Scowcroft, who played for the club between 2005 and 2006, and praised two qualities they showed against Marco Silva’s men.

He said to Coventry Live: “I thought they (Coventry) were very good.

“You know, to come back from a goal down against one of the top teams in the league shows fantastic togetherness and spirit.

“I thought they did it the right way, they passed the ball very well and they have got some exciting players.

“It’s a tough division but credit to Mark Robins, he’s really got it going here.”

The Verdict:

That spirit and togetherness they showed on Saturday is an advantage they have over many other second-tier teams who quite frankly don’t have the same harmony the Sky Blues have at this moment in time.

On paper, they may be weaker than the likes of AFC Bournemouth, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion who were competing in the Premier League not so long ago, but they more than made up for the departure of Leo Ostigard back to Brighton & Hove Albion by recruiting well in the summer.

After only scoring three goals in 19 appearances last term, many people wouldn’t have blamed Coventry for not making Viktor Gyokeres’ deal permanent, but they did and it has already paid dividends.

This faith he’s shown in one of his players could be a key indicator of why they are doing so well at the moment – and you have to praise the Swedish international for bouncing back and scoring an exceptional nine goals in 11 displays so far this season.

All of this work will be wasted if they become inconsistent though, so retaining their good form will be vital and could provide them with an unexpected route back to the Premier League, especially with other play-off chasers likely to slip up throughout the campaign.