James Scott’s loan spell away from Hull City: How’s he getting on? Can he become a Tigers first-teamer?

After joining Hull City from Motherwell in January 2020, James Scott’s time at the Tigers hasn’t exactly gone to plan so far.

Scott was 19 when he moved south of the border to sign for Grant McCann’s side, but he arrived at a time where experience was needed to replace the departed Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki and he couldn’t fill their boots.

Hull were relegated as Scott made seven appearances towards the back end of the season, but with Hull fans expecting him to make a big impact in League One, they were left disappointed as he made just 18 appearances all season, scoring just the once.

It was the trio of Keane Lewis-Potter, Josh Magennis and Mallik Wilks who were favoured at the top end of the pitch which left little chance for Scott when he was fit to make a real impact, and with all three remaining at the club over the summer it meant that Scott had to seek football elsewhere this season.

Quiz: Did these 25 Hull City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Hull City signed Geovanni on a free transfer. True False

Now a 21-year-old, Scott headed back to Scotland to join Hibernian on a season-long loan deal, but how’s he getting on at Easter Road?

It isn’t going that well for the Glasgow-born forward, who has been restricted to appearing in just four of the seven Scottish Premiership games that have taken place since his arrival at the club.

Scott was ill for one of them but he was then benched without making a substitute appearance for the following two – that run of absences came after he started three times to start his Hibs career but was brought off at half-time against Hearts.

He played the whole of the second half against Dundee United on Saturday with his side 1-0 down when he came on, but it ended 3-0 to the Terrors and Scott failed to register a single shot either on or off target.

On the evidence seen so far this season and from cameos in the 2020-21 campaign, Scott seems to be a long way off being a regular at EFL Championship level but because of age he’s still got time to develop.

There was a reason why the Tigers took a punt on him nearly two years ago and it wouldn’t be wise to cut their losses so soon – patience will be required to get Scott up to the level needed.