James Rowberry lays down Newport County gauntlet

Newport County manager James Rowberry has challenged his team to make it three wins in a row when they face Leyton Orient on Tuesday night.

The Exiles head to London having won back-to-back matches with back-to-back clean sheets against Harrogate Town and Scunthorpe United, but Rowberry is expecting The O’s to provide a tough test at Brisbane Road.

“We’ve got back-to-back wins and back-to-back clean sheets but now we’ve got to go away to Leyton Orient, which is a tough, tough game,” said Rowberry via the South Wales Argus.

Quiz: Can you name which club Newport County signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 James Clarke Bristol Rovers Forest Green Mansfield Walsall

The O’s currently sit 13th in League Two, but Rowberry believes their standing is not a true reflection of their ability.

“Their league position does not reflect where they are in the division and they have a very experienced manager in Kenny Jackett, who I respect a lot for what he has done in the game,” Rowberry explained.

“We will have to prepare really well for that game and I said to the lads in the changing room at Scunthorpe that there are two important things now – sleep and nutrition.”

“We have to prepare as best as we possibly can,” added Rowberry.

Two wins on the bounce have seen Newport rise to fifth in League Two, just two points off the automatic promotion places.

Despite their standing in the table, Rowberry’s side have faced questions over their robustness and willingness to work hard this season, something which Rowberry says his players have used as added motivation.

“People have questioned our robustness and industriousness. That really annoyed me and it annoyed us as a group,” he said.

“We used that as motivation.

“It’s really clear what we can do with possession of the ball and how we try to play but the cliché goes that you’ve got to earn the right to play. We have proved we can do that in the last two games.”

Newport County face Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road on Tuesday 25th January, with the League Two clash set for a 7:45pm kick-off.

The Verdict

After back-to-back wins over Harrogate and Scunthorpe, James Rowberry’s Newport side face a tough task if they are going to make it three wins in a row on Tuesday night.

Despite being 13th in League Two, Kenny Jacket’s Leyton Orient have one of the better defensive records in the division and have only lost twice in the league at Brisbane Road this season.

If Rowberry’s side can go away to Leyton Orient and make it three back-to-back wins, they may find themselves even further up the table, and continuing to silence those who have questioned them.