Highlights Wrexham AFC is off to a strong start this season, with three consecutive wins and five games without defeat.

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has been impressive, keeping back-to-back clean sheets and hoping for a third shutout.

Striker Paul Mullin, despite injury concerns, is expected to regain his scoring form and contribute to the team's success.

Wrexham AFC will always divide opinions amongst fans of other EFL clubs but it is hard to deny their strong start to the season.

Away at Mansfield Town at the start of October, fans of the Welsh side experienced their first 0-0 draw in and amongst their usual high-scoring affairs.

In their last outing, Phil Parkinson’s side won a five-goal thriller late on courtesy of strikes from substitutes Steven Fletcher Jordan Davies, making it three wins on the bounce in all competitions and five without defeat.

Next up for Wrexham is a huge test as they travel to Valley Parade to face Bradford City who are now in their post-Mark Hughes era, and here is FootballLeagueWorld’s predicted starting XI for the visitors.

GK: Arthur Okonkwo

After 37-year-old Mark Howard conceded five in a battering at the hands of Stockport County, Arthur Okwonko has been the man in between the sticks.

The Arsenal loanee kept back-to-back clean sheets against Mansfield and Crawley and so will be hoping to make it a third shutout for the season.

LWB: James McClean

James McClean is another Wrexham player who wasn’t a nailed-on starter at the beginning of the campaign but has since worked his way into the XI.

His side went 2-0 down against Salford and McClean then assisted the Elliot Lee goal which kickstarted the comeback.

CB: Thomas O’Connor

Thomas O’Connor has played in both midfield and defence, pointing to his versatility as a player.

He has played at the back recently though following the return of George Evans and so that is where he’ll be for the trip to Bradford.

CB: Eoghan O’Connell

The second of three centre-backs is Eoghan O’Connell, a former Celtic man who has played the full 90 minutes in the last two outings.

CB: Aaron Hayden

Aaron Hayden is a threat in both boxes having scored the only goal in the win at Tranmere Rovers as well as assisting one of Paul Mullin’s two goals against Crew Alexandra.

RWB: Jacob Mendy

Right-wingback is where we have the one and only change with teenager Aaron James making way.

The 18-year-old made his first appearance of the season against Salford but Gambian Jacob Mendy has five goal contributions to date and so is a key asset for Wrexham.

CM: James Jones

Moving up into the middle of the park and the first of three centre-mids is Scotsman James Jones.

Captain Luke Young may have made a cameo appearance against Salford as he returns to the fold but if it isn't broken, don’t fix it.

CM: George Evans

George Evans is the lifeblood of this team having played every minute of these four games that they have gone unbeaten in.

Meanwhile, he only came on for 25 minutes in the 5-0 defeat away at Stockport.

CM: Elliot Lee

Elliot Lee is on fire in front of goal, leading the team by some distance with eight to his name.

Add his two assists into the mix and he is surely one of the most in-form players in League Two.

ST: Ollie Palmer

Ollie Palmer is one of two players in second on the scoring charts with three with his early strike against Crawley Town a couple of weeks ago being the only goal of the game at Broadfield Stadium.

ST: Paul Mullin

Finally then to the biggest name in the team, although his performances are yet to match up to that.

Paul Mullin scored 38 as they won the National League last term whilst his only two goals in 2023/23 came in the 3-3 draw with Crewe. As he looks to leave his injury concerns behind for good, the striker will surely start to score at a scary rate once again.