James Norwood starts: The strongest Barnsley XI Duff can field as Plymouth clash looms

Barnsley will be hoping for a better season than the last as they aim for promotion from League One.

It was a difficult year for the Tykes as they cycled through managers in a bid to maintain their status as a Championship side.

But it wasn’t enough as the club suffered the ignominy of going from the play-offs to the bottom three in the space of just 12 months.

It will be Michael Duff’s task to bring the team back into the second division, having taken over as permanent manager of the club this summer.

Here we look at the strongest possible starting lineup that the 44-year old can field with the season opener against Plymouth Argyle looming large…

New signing Jamie Searle will likely take up the role as first choice goalkeeper. In pre-season, Duff has utilised a 3-5-2 system, so the Kiwi will be lining up behind three centre backs.

Barnsley have also made some additions in this area, bringing in Conor McCarthy who is likely to go into the first team arriving from St Mirren.

Robbie Cundy has arrived from Bristol City as a free agent so will likely move into the team as a result as well, partnering Mads Andersen.

While Jordan Williams has impressed as a centre back in the past, he may now need to take up a role as a wing back on the right flank following the departure of Callum Brittain to Blackburn Rovers, with new signing Nicky Cadden set to start on the left side.

Luca Connell has also arrived at Oakwell this summer and will slot into the midfield alongside Will Hondermarck and Josh Benson.

Devante Cole will remain in his role leading the line up front, playing alongside James Norwood, who arrived this summer from Ipswich Town.