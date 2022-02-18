James Norwood starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to play Burton on Saturday

Ipswich Town will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in League One to four games by securing a positive result in their showdown with Burton Albion tomorrow.

The Tractor Boys managed to seal a point against high-flying Milton Keynes Dons last weekend as they produced an assured defensive display on their travels.

Currently ninth in the third-tier standings, Ipswich will be looking to close the gap between them and the play-off places by overcoming the threat that Burton are set to pose on Saturday.

Whilst the Tractor Boys are set to be without Kyle Edwards for this fixture due to the severity of the 24-year-old’s quad injury, Kieran McKenna has confirmed that Lee Evans is available for selection.

Ahead of this particular clash, we have decided to take a look at how Ipswich could line up against the Brewers…

Having deployed the 3-4-1-2 formation during his side’s meeting with MK Dons, Kieran McKenna is likely to stick with this system tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton has not conceded a goal in his last three league appearances for the club and will be determined to claim another clean-sheet at Portman Road this weekend.

Luke Woolfenden will feature alongside George Edmundson and Janoi Donacien in their centre-back positions.

Meanwhile, Dominic Thompson and Wes Burns are set to play in the wing-back roles for Ipswich in this fixture.

Sam Morsy will be accompanied in central midfield by Tyreeq Bakinson who has played six games for the Tractor Boys since joining the club on a temporary basis in the January transfer window.

1 of 20 Accrington Stanley? Yes No

Bersant Celina will be tasked with providing some creativity from his advanced central role for Conor Chaplin and James Norwood who could be drafted in as a replacement for Kayden Jackson on Saturday.

Norwood has provided six direct goal contributions in 13 appearances for Ipswich in the third-tier this season and will be determined to add to this particular tally tomorrow against a Burton side who have failed to prevent their opponents from scoring in each of their last 12 league fixtures.

By producing an eye-catching display against Burton, the forward could potentially retain a place in the club’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future.