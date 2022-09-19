James Norwood shares three-word message with Barnsley supporters after club’s latest victory

James Norwood has taken to Instagram to share a message with Barnsley’s supporters following his side’s latest outing in League One.

The Reds extended their unbeaten run at this level to four games on Saturday by securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Cambridge United.

Devante Cole opened the scoring at The Abbey Stadium in the 24th minute of this fixture as he fired an effort past goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.

Following the break, Brad Collins denied Liam O’Neil from scoring an equaliser for Cambridge.

Barnsley were then reduced to ten men as Liam Kitching was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Harvey Knibbs.

Despite the fact that Cambridge had a numerical advantage, the Tykes doubled their lead in the 76th minute thanks to a header from Robbie Cundy.

Norwood added a third for his side in the closing stages of this fixture as Barnsley claimed all three points on their travels.

As a result of this victory, the Reds moved up to sixth in the League One standings.

After the club’s latest triumph, Norwood decided to reflect on this fixture on Instagram.

The former Ipswich Town man posted: “Normal service resumed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James norwood (@jnors10)

The Verdict

Having secured their fourth win of the season in their meeting with the U’s, Barnsley will now be looking to back up this impressive display in their showdown with Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

In order to have the best chance of achieving a positive result at Oakwell, the Reds will need Norwood to be firing on all cylinders.

Since joining the club earlier this year, Norwood has managed to provide three direct goal contributions in the third-tier.

Utilised as a substitute in seven of the club’s nine league fixtures, the forward will be determined to claim a regular spot in the club’s starting eleven during the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

If Norwood is given the nod to start by head coach Michael Duff this weekend, he will need to seize this particular opportunity to impress.

9 quiz questions about Barnsley’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 True or false? Barnsley have played at Oakwell since the year they were founded True False