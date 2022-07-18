James Norwood shares message after finalising permanent move to Barnsley

James Norwood has taken to Instagram to share a message after finalising a permanent move to Barnsley.

As confirmed by Barnsley’s official website on Saturday, Norwood has signed an initial one-year deal with the club.

The Tykes will have the option to extend Norwood’s stay for another 12 months due to a clause included in his contract.

Norwood was on the lookout for a new club following Ipswich Town’s decision to part ways with him following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

After falling out of favour at Ipswich in the first half of the previous campaign, Norwood was given a chance to prove his worth by Kieran McKenna who was drafted in as a replacement for Paul Cook.

The forward went on to provide eight direct goal contributions in League One following his reintroduction.

The Tykes have now made six signings this summer as they prepare for life in the third-tier following their relegation from the Championship.

With Barnsley set to face Plymouth Argyle on July 30th, Norwood will be hoping to make his competitive debut for the club in this particular fixture.

Quiz: The big Barnsley striker quiz - Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Tykes fan

1 of 25 Who did Barnsley sign Carlton Morris from? AFC Bournemouth Southampton Ipswich Town Norwich City

Following the announcement of his move, Norwood opted to take to Instagram to share a message.

The forward posted: “Start of a new journey @barnsleyfc.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James norwood (@jnors10)

The Verdict

Unable to call upon the services of Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris in the upcoming campaign following their moves to Luton Town, the Tykes will be hoping that Norwood will be able to lead the line in League One.

Providing that Norwood maintains his fitness as well as his consistency during this particular spell, this could turn out to be a great bit of business by Barnsley.

During his career to date, the forward has managed to find the back of the net on 26 occasions in the third-tier whilst he has also chipped in with nine assists.

By regularly adding to this aforementioned goal tally next season, Norwood could potentially help the Tykes achieve a relative amount of success in the third-tier.