James Norwood sends important message to Ipswich Town supporters

James Norwood is approaching the end of his contract at Ipswich Town this summer, although the club do reserve an option to extend it by a further year.

The 31-year-old has chipped in with five goals in just 12 League One starts this season, having been frozen out somewhat under Paul Cook.

Norwood took to Instagram to send a message to supporters ahead of this afternoon’s final game of the season, against Charlton Athletic.

He wrote: “So tomorrow is the last time I could potentially pull on an Ipswich Town top.

“It’s been an eventful ride that’s for sure!

“Some ups and certainly a few downs!!!

“From scoring my first home goal to experiencing my first injuries, it’s been a whirlwind.

“I’ve met some great people around the place during my time here, they helped me settle in quickly and provided me with some great conversations.

“The managers I’ve had over my time here I’ve had a good relationship with and have been fortunate enough to work with some great coaches.

“Trusting me and giving me the opportunity to play again.

“Ipswich are in good hands with the boss and his coaching staff, I’ve really come to enjoy everything about the gaffer, Martyn (Pert) an Chaz (Charlie Turnbull) having worked closely with and I wish them all the best.

“To the fans, thank you for your support, well 99% of you (didn’t think I’d let some of you get away with it did you?) it was an honour every time I pulled on the shirt, I tried to give my all every game and I hope you understood for the lack of ability I have, I tried to work my hardest.

“I leave averaging a goal every 180 minutes.

“I came here to score goals and I feel I’ve done that, so I can leave with my head held high.

“So from me, enjoy the day tomorrow (Saturday); good things are coming.

“Until our paths cross again.

“Uppa Towen.”

It has been a difficult three seasons since relegation from the Championship at Portman Road, and Norwood has been a shining light through that at times.

The physical striker briefly broke back into the side under Kieran McKenna this season, but the tone of his message makes it seem like the writing is on the wall as far as a new deal is concerned.

The Verdict

The Tractor Boys have a lot of choice in the final third, and have done for the majority of the season, therefore it has not been a surprise to see Norwood, among others, struggle for regular game time.

From the outside it certainly seems like Norwood is a positive senior pro to have around the dressing room, and that reputation should help him in looking for a new club this summer.

Norwood scored 25 goals in 80 third tier appearances for Ipswich, but at 31, it could be more likely that he is picked up by an ambitious League Two club in the summer, having previously showed his best form towards the lower end of the EFL pyramid.