James Norwood responds to lack of opportunities at Ipswich Town via Instagram

James Norwood has been frozen out at Ipswich Town amid intense competition for places under Paul Cook.

The Tractor Boys made 19 summer signings, the vast majority of which were very high profile for the level, seeing the likes of Norwood and Kayden Jackson fall significantly down the pecking order.

Norwood has only featured in the matchday squad for a league match twice as the likes of Joe Pigott, Macauley Bonne, Conor Chaplin and Sone Aluko have jumped ahead in the queue.

With the 31-year-old’s contract up at the end of the season a January exit is looking likely and the former Tranmere Rovers marksman took to Instagram to express his frustrations at the limited chances in the first team he has received.

He wrote: “Haven’t had the opportunity to chuck many footy photos up recently. So here’s a pic of me in the squad photo. I made it.”

22 goals from 66 appearances represents a very respectable return for Norwood in some much more testing times at Portman Road. Ipswich have lost just once in their last seven, a sequence that has included four victories, meaning that Norwood’s chances of a first team returning continue to thin with the team’s good form.

The Verdict

This post comes across as a ‘come and get me’ plea from James Norwood. He will not be short of interested parties due to the kind of goalscoring numbers he has posted in recent years but a club with League One promotion ambitions may think elsewhere because of his age.

A theme of the summer transfer window was smaller spending on younger players which could work against Norwood. Possibly a move to one of the National League’s financial heavyweights in Wrexham, Stockport County or Chesterfield could be on the cards for Norwood’s next venture in English football.

The 31-year-old record suggests there is a bargain to be had for the majority of League One and Two clubs in January.