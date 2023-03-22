Barnsley striker James Norwood has responded to comments made by a Sheffield Wednesday fan after the Tykes beat their South Yorkshire rivals 4-2 at Oakwell last night.

Wednesday arrived top of the League One table and on a record 23-game league unbeaten run but found themselves two down inside a quarter of an hour courtesy of goals from Devante Cole and Norwood.

Lee Gregory bagged a goal in each half to draw the Owls level but late strikes from Max Watters and Liam Kitching ensured the hosts secured the three points to crack the automatic promotion race open.

Plymouth Argyle's win against Accrington Stanley means they leapfrog Wednesday into top spot leaving the Owls two points back in second, Ipswich Town three back from them, and Barnsley six points behind their South Yorkshire rivals.

The Tykes have secured the bragging rights as well, having done the double over Wednesday this season, and Norwood couldn't help poking fun on Twitter after the game by responding to a video of an Owls fan complaining about him after the 2-0 victory at Hillsborough last year.

The Verdict

You can't blame Norwood for having a bit of fun after a brilliant victory over Wednesday last night.

It's cracked the League One automatic promotion race open and ensured that Barnsley have the bragging rights over their South Yorkshire rivals - at least until promotion is decided.

Norwood has long been a divisive figure, particularly among fans of other clubs, but he's loved at Oakwell.

It looks as though we're set for a fantastic end to the season in League One and the Tykes are the in-form side now.