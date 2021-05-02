James Norwood makes Ipswich Town transfer admission

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has admitted to TWTD that he isn’t phased by the prospect of seeing a summer overhaul of players at the club this summer, with the frontman being one of a small group of personnel who are still under contract for next season.

The Tractor Boys have once again endured a season of missed opportunities and poor performances which has seen them fall away in the race for the play-offs as they look ahead to a third successive campaign in Sky Bet League One after losing ground on the top six in recent weeks.

Paul Cook has been particularly vocal in his criticism of the current squad and has vowed to oversee an overhaul during the summer as he seeks to rejuvenate a club that is still very much going through the motions of transition after being taken over by new owners recently.

However Norwood has seemingly shown that he isn’t too fussed about the prospect of bidding farewell to some of his teammates, with the striker stating the following when discussing the upcoming transfer window:

“Football’s always changing, people in, people out every season.

“I don’t think we’ve really had that here, they don’t tend to lose a lot of players because people are signed up to long-term deals.

“But that’s football, that’s all I’ve ever known, one-year and two-year contracts. So for me it’s nothing different, you’ve got to work hard every season. One, to keep your starting spot and, two, to stay at the club.”

The former Tranmere Rovers man is the club’s current top scorer in all competitions with nine goals and has a current contract at Portman Road which expires in the summer of 2022.

The Verdict

Norwood makes some fair comments and he nor any other member of the current Town squad can turn round and say that a summer overhaul isn’t necessary after coming up short by all accounts this term.

This is a club which has massive expectations and sometimes that can weigh heavy on the shoulders of the players but they have more than enough quality to be finishing in the top six at least, yet they haven’t achieved that.

The striker has been one of a few players who have looked like making a difference in recent weeks, yet he himself will be dissapointed with his goal return this season.

Given his fitness issues, Norwood will understandably be focused on playing more next season and that should in turn lead to him finding the back of the net more regularly than he has done in a new look side which could get the best out of him.