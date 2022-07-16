James Norwood issues Barnsley verdict after completing Oakwell move

James Norwood has opened up on his decision to make the switch to Barnsley.

The veteran striker is the sixth addition to Michael Duff’s side this summer as they embark on life in League One following their relegation last season.

The 31-year old has signed a one-year deal, with the option to extend by a further 12 months with the Tykes, having left Ipswich Town at the end of the previous campaign.

He scored six goals in 23 appearances for the Tractor Boys as they finished 11th in the third division last season.

The forward explained his excitement at getting the chance to play for a club the size of Barnsley and that he is looking forward to the challenge of putting on the shirt.

“I know it’s a big club,” Norwood told the club’s official website.

“I haven’t been fortunate to play against Barnsley in my career, but I’m really looking forward to getting started and I’m proud to wear the shirt.”

Norwood has previously played for the likes of Forest Green Rovers, Tranmere Rovers and Ipwich.

He spent three seasons at Portman Road, scoring 26 goals in three league seasons for the club.

Barnsley will be aiming to compete for promotion back to the Championship, having been relegated just 12 months on from their play-off appearance in the second division.

Duff has been the man appointed the task of fighting at the top of the table, with their season getting underway on July 30 with a clash with Plymouth Argyle.

The Verdict

Norwood could be a handy striker to have in the squad given his experience in the division.

While he hasn’t had the most prolific last few seasons, he does still know how to find the back of the net.

It has been a summer of change at Oakwell, but the team should still be capable of challenging for promotion.

It will be interesting to see how Duff handles these new signings coming in, and how that impacts the turnover we’ve seen in the squad.