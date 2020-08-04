‘Would be an eye-opener’ – Developments emerge about James Norwood at Ipswich Town: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood is a wanted man, with Dundee United keen on a loan swoop for the 29-year-old, as per the Daily Record.

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon is eyeing a reunion with the player whom he knows well from their time at Tranmere Rovers together, where Norwood provided their main source of goals as the Merseyside club climbed into the EFL.

Norwood managed 11 goals for Ipswich in what was an inconsistent first season at the club, but is it enough to warrant Paul Lambert offloading him? Should Ipswich keep hold of him or move him on amid this interest?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Jacob Potter

I think they should keep him at the club.

Ipswich need a striker that can fire them to promotion back into the Championship, and I think Norwood is the player to do just that.

He scored 11 goals for the Tractor Boys in the 2019/20 season, and will be eager to prove himself once again in League One.

I don’t think they should even be considering cashing-in on him during the summer transfer window.

Dundee United are reportedly interested in signing him, but Norwood is the sort of player that Paul Lambert should be looking at building his squad around next season in their push for promotion.

It should be a no-brainer to keep him at Portman Road.

Ned Holmes

I’d hold onto him if I’m honest.

The 29-year-old tailed off a little after a fast start last term but still contributed to 14 goals last term and is a very useful player to have in the squad.

If Norwood can return to the sort of form he showed early on last term, he could be key to helping Ipswich launch a successful promotion push.

We’ve seen him fire in goals for fun in League Two and below, it may just be that it’s going to take him a bit more time to get used to League One.

With a season under his belt now, he deserves another chance to prove himself.

With Kayden Jackson’s future uncertain, it makes a lot of sense for the Tractorboys to look to hold onto Norwood.

George Harbey

They’ve surely got to keep hold of him.

Ipswich’s two main sources of goal threat, Norwood and Kayden Jackson, face uncertain futures at Portman Road, with the latter said to be attracting interest from Coventry City amid rejecting a contract offer from the club.

If he goes, then it makes it all the more important to keep hold of Norwood, who seemed to cope with life in League One relatively well following his move from Tranmere last season. He didn’t score as many goals as he did for Rovers, but he still netted some crucial goals for Ipswich under Paul Lambert this term.

To lose Norwood would be a blow, and it all boils down to whether the club can bring in a replacement who can fire in the goals to help them ignite a promotion push next term.

They struggled for goals at the best of times this season, so getting rid of Norwood would be an eye-opener, for sure.