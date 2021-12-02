James Norwood interest, Panutche Camara links and a new defender needed?: The latest Plymouth Argyle transfer talking points

Up until a few weeks ago, Plymouth Argyle were flying high at the top of League One – how things can changed in a short period of time.

A long unbeaten run for the Pilgrims was ended by Charlton Athletic over a week ago and since then back-to-back home defeats to Wycombe and Wigan have followed.

It’s seen Ryan Lowe’s side drop to fourth in the table and there’s a chasing pack in behind catching up on them, and January perhaps cannot come soon enough for Lowe who will want to freshen his pack up.

What might happen though in terms of incomings and outgoings at Home Park? Let’s take a look at some potential transfer talking points ahead of the transfer window reopening.

Norwood links emerge

Argyle were one of the clubs linked with a move for out-of-favour Ipswich Town striker James Norwood, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The 31-year-old has found himself on the sidelines at Portman Road after signing over two years ago and he’s looking for a fresh opportunity away from the Suffolk side to resurrect his career.

Plymouth have an array of top strikers with Ryan Hardie leading the way this season and young Luke Jephcott is still scoring albeit not as frequently, but Norwood could add a new dimension to the forward line in the second half of the season if there’s serious interest and his head is screwed on.

Camara watched by Premier League clubs

As per a report from Football Insider in November, Pilgrims midfielder Panutche Camara was watched by at least 12 clubs when they defeated Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup – including Premier League side Burnley.

The 24-year-old Bissau-Guinean signed from Crawley Town last summer and has turned into a mainstay in Lowe’s side, with his energetic performances in midfield a real highlight of the season so far.

Camara has two goals and two assists in the league to his name this season and with his contract expiring at the end of the season and no new deal penned yet, Argyle could be vulnerable to offers in January and the midfielder’s head being potentially turned.

A need to strengthen the defence?

There will have been no worries over Plymouth’s defence for most of this season, however seven goals conceded in the last three matches suggests that something needs to change.

No centre-backs on the bench against Wigan at the weekend means that something will need to be done in January, and that was down to Brendan Galloway suffering a serious knee injury against Wycombe in midweek last week.

He could be out for some time and Plymouth can’t afford to be left short in that area for the rest of the season so you’d assume some business will need to be done in that position.