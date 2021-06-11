James Norwood fires cheeky dig at Gwion Edwards as Ipswich and Wigan finalise deal

Gwion Edwards has agreed to leave Ipswich Town and join Wigan Athletic on a two-year deal, the Latics have confirmed.

It has been a busy start to the transfer window for Wigan, as they look to profit from long-awaited stability off the pitch and push for promotion next season.

Jack Whatmough has already agreed to arrive from Portsmouth, and Gwion Edwards has now agreed to join from Ipswich on a two-year deal.

Edwards, who joined Ipswich for £700,000 from Peterborough United in 2018, ending up making 109 appearances for Town, scoring 14 goals and registering eight assists for the club.

Last season, the 28-year-old made 36 appearances in League One, scoring six goals and chipping in with four assists, making 29 starts.

But after turning down the offer of a new deal at Portman Road, the Welshman has sealed a move to a League One rival in Wigan.

James Norwood has been among those send their best wishes to Edwards, with the striker seemingly sending a cheeky dig at the winger’s finishing abilities. He’s urged Wigan fans to ‘watch their heads in row Z’.

The Verdict

It is looking like it will be a busy summer for Ipswich, after Paul Cook told the majority of his squad that they are free to find new clubs.

Cook will be looking to make his mark on his squad in the transfer window this summer, after really struggling to turn their fortunes around last season.

Edwards was undeniably an important player for the Tractor Boys, and it will be interesting to see how they replace him this summer.

But Wes Burns has recently signed, and he could be seen as a ready-made replacement.