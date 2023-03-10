James Norwood and Nicky Cadden take on hilarious challenge in footage Barnsley supporters will love

Barnsley are aiming to win promotion to the Sky Bet Championship this season and have been in fine form overall this year, with them producing some really good performances.

Michael Duff has done a great job in building a tidy team at Oakwell and it is clear that they are all working hard for one another.

Indeed, building good team spirit is no easy task but it seems as though the Tykes have it in abundance at the moment, with them all trying to push one another on to higher heights as we head towards the business end.

As well as that, it looks as though they genuinely get on as a group with James Norwood and Nicky Cadden giving an amusing insight into the squad dynamic on Sky Bet’s Twitter page.

In their feature ‘Who Are Ya?’ the two players have to work out which player’s name is on a piece of card as the other one gives them clues, and it’s produced a pretty funny video in the process.

Take a watch of it now:

How well do @jnorwood_10 and @NickyCadden know their @BarnsleyFC teammates? 😅 It's time to find out 👊 The first @EFL club to take on the 𝗪𝗛𝗢 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗬𝗔? challenge! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NnihEj1YL9 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) March 9, 2023

The Verdict

Cadden and Norwood are good value and it’s nice to see that morale is particularly high at Barnsley at the moment.

They are playing well and are looking to finish this season on a high, with some big games on the horizon against those around them next in League One.

If morale is this high come the end of that run, then, it might mean they have achieved something very positive indeed.