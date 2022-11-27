James Norwood = 5/10: Rating all of Barnsley’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Following their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, Barnsley enjoyed a busy summer transfer window.

The Tykes added no fewer than 11 new players to Michael Duff’s squad, as they look to mount a push for promotion from League One.

But just how have those players actually fared since their arrivals at Oakwell back in the summer, and have they made the required impact?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve run the rule over all of those Barnsley summer signings, giving each a rating out of ten, but do you agree with what we’ve gone with?

Luca Connell: 6/10

Connell joined Barnsley in the summer on a free transfer from Celtic, returning to England where he initially began his career with Bolton.

The 21-year-old has since gone onto make 14 appearances in the league for the Tykes, providing three assists, and many will be hoping there is more to come from the promising midfielder.

Robbie Cundy: 8/10

Joining from Bristol City on a free transfer, Cundy has quickly established himself as an important part of Barnsley’s back line.

The centre back has featured 20 times in all competitions, scoring once, while becoming a significant and important aerial presence for Michael Duff’s side.

Conor McCarthy: 5/10

Things looked bright for McCarthy following his move from St Mirren at the start of the campaign, with the defender making 11 appearances for the Tykes in total.

However, that was followed by major disappointment when the defender suffered an ACL injury in September, that will likely keep him out for the rest of the season.

Jamie Searle: 5/10

Searle arrived at Barnsley from Swansea having never played for the Championship club, and he has since featured just twice for the Tykes, with Brad Collins the club’s first choice goalkeeper.

His only league appearance came as 60th minute substitute in a 3-0 win at Cambridge, meaning he has yet to really get the chance to show what he can do at Oakwell.

Nicky Cadden: 6/10

Following his impact for Forest Green in their promotion from League Two last season, Cadden’s signing looked an exciting one for Barnsley.

The wing-back, who has struggled with injuries at times, has managed 15 appearances in total, providing two assists, but is still yet to score his first goal for the club.

James Norwood: 5/10

Norwood joined Barnsley after leaving Ipswich following what had become a frustrating time for him at Portman Road, and has gone on to make 19 appearances for the Tykes to date.

The striker has however, found the net on just three occasions, and given the finishing ability he undoubtedly possesses, there is no doubt he will be hoping for more.

Adam Phillips: 7/10

After several spells out on loan, Phillips finally left Burnley for good in the summer, completing a move to Barnsley on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Initially, the attack-minded midfielder struggled to make an impact, but after four goals in November, now looks to be finding his scoring touch, that could make him a key player going forward.

Slobadan Tedic: 4/10

Joining on loan from Manchester City, Tedic is yet to really get going during his time at Oakwell, starting only five times for the club, and just once in the league.

In nine appearances in total, the striker is still yet to score for Barnsley, meaning they will be hoping for more from him as the season goes on.

Josh Martin: 5/10

Martin joined the Tykes on a temporary basis from Norwich in the summer, but has yet to really get going at Oakwell.

In nine league appearances for Barnsley – just a two of which have been from the start – the winger has scored once, with his most significant impact so far coming in the EFL Trophy.

Tom Edwards: 6/10

Edwards joined Barnsley on loan from Stoke on deadline day, and has so made 13 appearances for the Tykes, producing some reliable performances out wide.

The right-back scored his first goal for the club with a stunning strike in the EFL Trophy defeat to Port Vale in midweek, which many will be hoping is a sign of what is still to come.

Ziyad Larkeche: 5/10

Larkeche had to wait until the middle of September to receive the necessary clearance to complete his loan move from Fulham.

Since then, the 20-year-old has made 11 appearances in total, but started just once in the league, with a goal in the EFL Trophy win over Newcastle Under 21s is something of a high point for the defender.