James Milner is set to sign for Brighton & Hove Albion amid speculation surrounding his future at Liverpool.

Burnley had previously been linked with a move for the 37-year-old, but have missed out on signing the free agent.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Liverpool player has agreed terms on a one-year deal to join the Seagulls.

Is James Milner signing for Brighton a blow for Burnley?

Vincent Kompany will be disappointed not to be reunited with his former teammate for next season.

The pair won the Premier League twice together during their time as teammates at Manchester City, under Manuel Pellegrini and Roberto Mancini.

Milner departed the Etihad in 2015 for rivals Liverpool, where he went on to win another league title, as well as the Champions League.

But the midfielder’s eight-year stint at Anfield is set to come to an end this season following the conclusion of his current contract.

Milner and the club have agreed to go their separate ways, with the veteran agreeing a move to Brighton, who currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, albeit with two games in hand on Liverpool in fifth.

What could James Milner have brought to Burnley?

The Clarets enjoyed a successful first season under Kompany, who oversaw a comfortable promotion straight back to the top flight.

Milner’s experience at the highest level would have been a useful asset to have in the squad, as well as his versatility.

The former England international has competed at the highest level for almost 20 years and could have been a great presence to have in the dressing room.

Milner can also play in midfield or on either flank, even in defence, which also would have made him good cover in multiple areas across the pitch.

While it was unlikely that he was set to feature too frequently in the team, he still would’ve been a great figure to have at the club.

A busy summer ahead for Burnley?

Kompany will have to go back to the drawing board for what next for his Burnley squad.

With top spot in the Championship already secured, planning can begin on what transfer business is needed at Turf Moor to prepare for life in the Premier League.

While the level of transfer activity may pale in comparison to 12 months ago, it is still expected that the club will seek a number of deals over the course of this summer.