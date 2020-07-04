James Milner opens up on prospect of a return to Leeds United

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has suggested that his immediate aim is to continue to pick up silverware with the Reds, but he did not rule out the prospect of a return to Elland Road in the next few years.

Milner began his career at Elland Road but left the club following their relegation from the Premier League, and he has since gone on to enjoy a prolonged career in the English top-flight with his versatility and quality integral to domestic and European success achieved by both Manchester City and Liverpool in his time at those clubs.

Leeds are looking well placed to make a return to the Premier League for the first time since Milner’s departure, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side sitting at the top of the Championship table and aiming to go one better than last term – and were they to be promoted it would see the Whites go toe to toe with Milner’s Liverpool.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Milner suggested that he believes Leeds will be a welcome addition to the Premier League next season, while he also reaffirmed his commitment to Liverpool but did not rule out a return to Elland Road at some stage before the end of his career.

He said: “You never know in football, what’s around the corner, but I just want to contribute and win as many trophies as I can for Liverpool and add to the great history here.

“I’m biased, but I think the Premier League will be a better place for Leeds in it, and it will be weird to play against them next season.

“It seems a long time ago since I pulled on that shirt, you look back at photos and see how big the shirts were back then. Plenty has changed since then, unfortunately I was part of the team that got relegated and they haven’t come back and recovered just yet. It would be great to see them back next season and their fans are incredible as well.”

The verdict

Leeds supporters would surely be delighted were they to one day see Milner playing for the club again, with the Englishman having gone on to enjoy a trophy laden spell over the last few years with both Liverpool and before that at Manchester City.

At 34 Milner has been rewarded for his performances at Anfield with a two-year extension to his deal, which means that any move back to Leeds would be unlikely in the immediate future, but if the Whites are in the Premier League after that period then a return could be possible.

Milner’s experience and quality would undoubtedly be a real asset for the Whites even if they were to have to wait for the chance to sign him, but that will all be dependent on whether they can first get to the Premier League and then establish themselves there over the next few years.