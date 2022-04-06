James McClean provides message to Wigan Athletic supporters after injury

James McClean missed out on Wigan’s victory over Accrington Stanley last night through injury and after having to sit on the sidelines, he took to Instagram to post a message to the club’s supporters.

The 32-year-old has proven to be an excellent addition for the Latics since his signing and has been one of their most productive and exciting players over the course of the campaign.

Through his attacking drive and guile, the forward has managed nine goals and six assists in League One so far, featuring in 32 games in total. He’s certainly proven to be part of the reason as to why Wigan are currently flying so high in the third tier and are eyeing a title victory come the end of the season.

However, the influence of McClean might not be available for the club over the course of the run-in, with the player having suffered an injury during his last fixture against Bolton.

Having hurt his knee, there is a belief that he might be ruled out over these next crucial seven league games for Leam Richardson’s side – and may even miss some international games over the summer to boot.

The 32-year-old though is a tough character and has proven as much over the course of his career so far. Now, having taken to Instagram, the player has professed that the fans ‘shouldn’t rule him out just yet’ and that is determined to cheer the Latics on from the sidelines in their bid for the League One title.

McClean then will be desperate to get back to full fitness – and if he could do so before the end of the season, it would be a huge boost for Wigan.

The Verdict

James McClean has been a massive player for Wigan since he joined and he’s certainly proven that League One is below his level in that he is arguably still capable of doing a job in the Championship.

He might get the chance to prove that next year unless the Latics’ season suddenly crashes and burns. The club are well on course to seal the title or an automatic promotion place at the very least bar a big downturn in fortune and form.

McClean will certainly relish that chance, especially if he is forced onto the sidelines for the rest of the season. Having been so important over the course of the year, he will be gutted to have to now miss the run-in at the main part of the season.

The 32-year-old though has suffered other injuries in the past and will look to return to the team and continue to make his mark – and that may be in the Championship with Wigan.