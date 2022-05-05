James McClean makes honest claim about his current situation at Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic midfielder James McClean has admitted that he currently doesn’t have any plans to move on to pastures new this summer.

The Republic of Ireland international is set to have talks with manager Leam Richardson and chairman Talal Al-Hammad regarding a new deal after helping his side seal promotion to the Championship last season.

A stand-out performer for the Latics, McClean managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in the third-tier whilst he also chipped in with seven assists for his team-mates.

After missing seven games due to an injury that he sustained during the club’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers in April, McClean made his return to action in last weekend’s clash with Shrewsbury Town.

As a result of their 3-0 victory over the Shrews, Wigan were crowned champions of League One.

With his current contract set to expire in June, the 33-year-old will become a free-agent if Wigan opt against offering him fresh terms.

Making reference to his future, McClean has admitted that there is no place he’d rather be than at Wigan.

Speaking to Wigan Today about potential talks over a new deal, McClean said: “That’s something I will obviously sit down and speak with the chairman and the owners.

“But I absolutely love it here, everybody knows that, and there’s no place I’d rather be than here.

“Coming back after a tough year last year, for personal reasons, was exactly what I needed.

“To finish the first spell the way we did [relegation in 2015], and to put that right this year, it just feels right.

“The club have looked after me and my family from day one, we absolutely love it here.

“And I haven’t got any plans to go anywhere else.”

The Verdict

It would be somewhat of a shock if McClean doesn’t extend his stay at the DW Stadium as he clearly enjoys playing for Wigan.

The midfielder’s experience of playing in the second-tier during his career could also prove to be useful for Wigan as they look to retain a place in this division next season.

In the 176 games that he has featured in at this level, McClean has scored 21 goals whilst he has also provided a respectable total of 30 assists for his team-mates.

By maintaining his fitness as well as his consistency in the 2022/23 campaign, there is no reason why the midfielder cannot go on to produce a host of impressive performances in this division for the Latics.