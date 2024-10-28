James McClean has made his feelings clear on social media, after Charlton Athletic were awarded a late, controversial penalty against Wrexham on Saturday afternoon.

Max Cleworth was adjudged to have handled the ball at The Valley in added time, giving Matty Godden the opportunity to level the game up once again as the two sides drew 2-2 in an extremely competitive League One clash at The Valley.

The Red Dragons took the lead early in the first half as Conor Coventry turned into his own net after Thomas O'Connor had whipped in an incredibly inviting free kick from the right.

Macaulay Gillesphey levelled the game up just seven minutes later, before Andy Cannon restored the visitor's lead with just 18 minutes to go. Nevertheless, the late decision to award Charlton a spot-kick proved costly for Wrexham, who dropped to third following the result - still four points behind league leaders Birmingham City.

McClean reacts to controversial penalty decision

While the ball did look to hit Cleworth's arm, it was down by his side, and he was no more than four yards away from where it was originally kicked.

However, these decisions are often dependent on how a referee sees it, and although it was given on Saturday, on another day it may not have been.

Nevertheless, it was a situation that not only had a huge impact on the game, but also the league table, with Wrexham dropping to third for the first time since matchday three in League One.

It caused frustration among the Red Dragons' ranks, including McClean, who made his feelings clear on his Instagram account.

He wrote: "All i’ll say on that ending is we should be taking 3 points back to Wrexham instead of 1 🤐🤯

"Incredible away support once again 🔴🐲"

Wrexham failed to close the gap to Birmingham

After 12/13 matches in League One, the table has finally started to take shape, and those fighting for automatic promotion have started to show their strength.

However, for Wrexham there will be irritation at how the decision to award Charlton a penalty on Saturday cost them the chance at closing the gap to Birmingham, who remain the early pacesetters as November nears.

Blues were held themselves at the weekend, drawing 1-1 against surprise play-off contender, Mansfield Town. It was just the third time that Chris Davies' side were held since their relegation to the third tier, and instead of the Red Dragons closing the gap, it was Wycome Wanderers.

League One Top Six (FotMob)* Team GP GD Pts 1. Birmingham City 12 12 29 2. Wycombe Wanderers 12 10 26 3. Wrexham 13 11 25 4. Mansfield Town 12 6 24 5. Huddersfield 13 7 22 6. Reading 12 4 22 *Stats correct as of 28/10/2024

Phil Parkinson will see the penalty at The Valley as the first big moment in the race for automatic promotion, and it's one that could prove costly given the consistency of Birmingham in the league.

There will be worries that with the West Midlands club having a game in hand they could extend their points difference to seven, and with clashes against clubs in the hunt for the play-offs coming up, pressure could start to mount.

But, Wrexham have proven time and time again this season that they have the ability to compete with the very best in League One, and they can use the frustration from Saturday to help them pick up results after the break for the FA Cup.