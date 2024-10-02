James McClean has issued a message to Wrexham supporters after their Tuesday night loss to Stevenage.

This was the team’s second loss of the League One campaign after nine fixtures, with Louis Thompson’s 10th minute strike enough for the hosts to seal all three points.

McClean made his 700th professional appearance during the 1-0 defeat, having played nine times this season for the Red Dragons (all stats from Fbref).

The Ireland international lasted 65 minutes before being substituted for Elliot Lee, with Phil Parkinson’s side chasing a way back into the game.

The 35-year-old has yet to score or assist for Wrexham, as they eye a potential push for promotion to the Championship this season.

James McClean issues Wrexham message after Stevenage loss

McClean has posted to social media his frustration at the team’s failure to get a result away to Stevenage on Tuesday night.

However, he marked the occasion of his 700th professional appearance, and thanked the away fans for their support midweek.

“Night of real frustration, we were well below our best and personally not the way I'd like my 700th professional appearance to have gone, but thank you to our incredible away support as always and back we go to the racecourse on Sat,” wrote McClean, via Instagram.

Wrexham

Related Cardiff, Swansea, Wrexham and Newport involved in potentially huge European development The Welsh EFL clubs could be set to play in their domestic country's League Cup

enjoyed a lot of possession during their game away to Stevenage, having 61 per cent of the ball, but they were unable to convert that into chances.

Parkinson’s side took just seven shots, only one of which troubled the goalkeeper Murphy Cooper.

This was Wrexham’s second loss in four games, also losing away to current league leaders Birmingham City.

The team has now just won one of these four fixtures, which has seen them fall five points behind the Blues, while also having played a game more.

Wrexham league position

League One standings 2024-25 (As of October 2nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 8 +9 22 2 Wrexham 9 +7 17 3 Mansfield Town 8 +4 17 4 Lincoln City 8 +6 15 5 Stockport County 8 +6 15 6 Blackpool 9 +3 15

Wrexham are still second in the League One table despite their defeat away to the Boro, but have played a game more than the sides sitting third, fourth and fifth, who are all within at least two points of the Red Dragons.

Parkinson’s side will be aiming to get back to winning ways this weekend, having won just once since their big meeting with Birmingham in September.

Up next for Wrexham is a home game against Northampton Town on 5 October in a 3pm kick-off.

Northampton will go into the game sitting 19th in the table, having lost both of their last two games.

Wrexham can bounce back with Northampton clash

Wrexham have made a very strong start to the season, but this was a disappointing performance from them, all things considered.

They had so much of the ball, but failed to create anything of too much substance, and ultimately deserved to lose.

But they have the chance to bounce back at the weekend against an out of form Northampton.

They will need to be winning home games like this if they want to be considered a major threat for the automatic promotion places, especially with Birmingham already establishing a major lead on their rivals.