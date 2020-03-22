James McClean delivers update on his fitness as he aims to help Stoke City’s survival bid

Stoke City winger James McClean has suggested that the break in the EFL season could potentially help him benefit in his recovery from a knee injury, while he admitted he might have made his injury worse by pushing to get back to early.

McLean has emerged as one of Stoke’s most influential performers since Michael O’Neill took over at the Bet365 Stadium, and the Republic of Ireland international has been key to helping the Potters improve their form and move themselves out of the bottom three, having scored six goals in 27 league matches.

The winger, though, has been out of action for the Potters with a knee injury he suffered in a 2-0 defeat at home to Preston North End back in February, and that has seen O’Neill have to try and find an alternative presence down the left-hand side of the field in the last few weeks.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel, McClean admitted that he might have been pushing himself too hard to try and get back fit for Stoke and his country, but suggested that the suspension to the season will now afford him the time to recover properly from the injury.

He said: “Obviously I have been struggling with this knee injury and I have had a set-back here and there.

“I was pushing myself probably too hard, to try and get fit for the playoffs and also get back helping Stoke, especially the position we are in, so in a way it has given me more time to get this knee injury right.

“However, in the same scene I have got a gym at home and a back garden, which is thankfully big enough to the drills, gym work and fitness work that I need to do to keep sharp and keep in shape.”

The verdict

This could be a very encouraging update for the Potters, with McClean’s return to action potentially a pivotal factor in whether they can manage to keep themselves in the Championship when the season does eventually resume following the suspension.

The winger had been one of a number of first-team players to be highly scrutinised during the first few months of the campaign, but he has managed to completely transform his form on the field since O’Neill took over and started using him more often in his natural wide left position.

McClean’s absence in the last few matches has been a real miss for the Potters, and it was looking like they would have to play at least a few of their remaining nine Championship games without the winger’s presence, but he could recover in time to still play a key role.

The Republic of Ireland international’s admission about potentially pushing himself too far on his road to recovery, shows his commitment to ensure that he is able to help the Potters in their quest to survive, and that is the sort of attitude that could come in very handy when the season does get back underway.