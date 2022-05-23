James McAtee to Swansea City: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee will be allowed to depart the club on loan this summer.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, one of the clubs showing an immediate interest in the 19-year-old is Swansea City.

With that being said, here, we’ve weighed up McAtee’s potential loan switch to the Swans.

Is it a good potential move?

This certainly does seem as though it would be a good move for both parties on the outside.

McAtee has starred at youth level for Manchester City this season, scoring 18 goals and registering seven assists in the Premier League 2 according to Transfermarkt.

His fine form for City’s youth side has earned him six first team appearances this season, featuring in the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, and Champions League for the Citizens.

As for Swansea, they would be getting a talented young player for the season, and one that would likely improve their team should McAtee be able to bring his form from youth level to the Championship.

Would he start?

Whether or not he would start at Swansea would likely depend on just how much of his ability that McAtee can carry through to senior level.

If he is just as good in the Championship as he is for Manchester City under-23’s, for example, it would be a no-brainer to start the attacking midfielder.

Perhaps one reason to believe he would start is that Manchester City will likely do their due diligence ahead of allowing him to leave, and it is unlikely that they will allow McAtee to leave for a club where they do not think he will feature regularly.

This would defeat the point of him going out on loan, and as a result, it could be that City demand assurances over his game time before agreeing to any potential deal this summer.

What does he offer?

As above, one thing McAtee certainly offers is goals and assists.

The 19-year-old has been prolific at youth level for Manchester City, and if he could carry a fraction of those numbers into first team football for Swansea next season, his signing would likely be deemed a success.

According to Transfermarkt, throughout his time with the under-18’s and under-23’s, the attacking midfielder has scored 46 goals and registered 29 assists.

Furthermore, aside from his goals, McAtee is a clever left footed player that possesses pace and plenty of creativity.

As such, the 19-year-old would certainly offer plenty to Swansea City going forwards.