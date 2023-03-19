James McAtee has taken to Instagram to share a message with Sheffield United’s supporters following his side’s FA Cup clash with Blackburn Rovers.

The Blades booked their place in the semi-finals of this competition this afternoon in what turned out to be an enthralling affair at Bramall Lane.

Blackburn opened the scoring in the 21st minute of this fixture as Ben Brereton Diaz converted from the penalty spot after Jack Robinson was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area.

Undeterred by this strike, Blades grabbed an equaliser as Max Lowe’s effort was deflected into his own goal by Sam Gallagher.

Following the break, Wes Foderingham produced a good double save to deny Harry Pickering and Brereton-Diaz.

McAtee, who joined United on loan from Manchester City last year, then missed a good opportunity to give his side the lead as his strike was saved by Aynsley Pears.

Blackburn regained the lead in the 60th minute as Sammie Szomodics slotted an effort past Foderingham.

Ryan Hedges then went close to adding a third for Blackburn as his effort struck the inside of the post.

Oli McBurnie levelled proceedings for United before Tommy Doyle produced a moment of magic to eliminate Rovers.

The midfielder fired an unstoppable effort into the roof of the net to seal a 3-2 victory for the hosts.

The Blades are set to face City at Wembley Stadium in the semi-finals of this competition next month.

After his side’s clash with Blackburn, McAtee opted to share a message with United’s fans on Instagram.

The 20-year-old posted: "Could of made it a little easier.

“But buzzing to get to Wembley, what a team."

The Verdict

This particular clash turned out to be a great advert for the Championship as both sides demonstrated some real quality.

While McAtee will be disappointed by the fact that he was unable to get on the score-sheet yesterday, he still played a role in the club's success.

Due to the fact that the Blades are set to face City in the next round, the midfielder will unfortunately not get the chance to play at Wembley as he will be cup-tied.

As well as having a semi-final to look forward to, United will be aiming to achieve promotion to the Premier League later this year.

The Blades' lead over Middlesbrough in the race for second place was cut to three points yesterday as Michael Carrick's side secured a 4-0 win over Preston North End.

United will make their return to Championship action next month following the international break.