Sheffield United finished their season with a 2-1 win over Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Monday.

The promoted Blades hit the post twice in the first half through James McAtee and Tommy Doyle before taking the lead in the 53rd minute when Oli McBurnie headed home Chris Basham's cross. They doubled their advantage three minutes later when Iliman Ndiaye took the ball past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and it fell to McAtee, who slotted home.

Dion Sanderson pulled a goal back for the hosts in the 79th minute, but Paul Heckingbottom's side held on to end an outstanding season with a victory.

It could potentially have been McAtee's last appearance for the club with uncertainty over his long-term future. McAtee has opened talks with parent club Manchester City over a new contract, but The Sun claimed the Blades are keen to bring him back on loan next season if they cannot secure a return for Tommy Doyle.

The midfielder has been a crucial part of the Blades' promotion this season, scoring nine goals and registering four assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

McAtee is said to be valued at £25 million by City and he is reportedly attracting interest from Brighton, Burnley, Leicester City, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Wolves and Leeds United, but the 20-year-old said a second spell at Bramall Lane is "definitely an option".

What did James McAtee say?

After his goalscoring contribution against the Blues, McAtee took to social media to issue a hilarious apology to team-mate Ndiaye.

McAtee took advantage of Ndiaye's hard work when the ball fortunately rolled into his path to allow him to finish and he sent a hilarious message to the striker post-match on his Instagram story.

What next for Sheffield United?

It is set to be a huge summer for the Blades as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

Heckingbottom will be keen to bring both McAtee and Doyle back to Bramall Lane, but with interest growing in the pair, they will face significant competition for their signatures.

McAtee seems to be on the radar of many top flight clubs and given his high valuation, it is unlikely the Blades will be able to sign him permanently, particularly considering the ongoing delay to the club's proposed takeover by Dozy Mmobuosi.

There may also be concerns over whether they can keep hold of Ndiaye, with Everton thought to be lining up a summer move, while Sander Berge's future will likely once again be the subject of speculation.

But Blades fans will be hoping that they have not seen the last of McAtee and securing his return will surely be one of Heckingbottom's top priorities this summer.