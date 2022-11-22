James Maddison shares England World Cup post that Coventry City fans will love

James Maddison has shared a picture alongside Callum Wilson as he reflected how they have both gone from Coventry City to make it to the World Cup.

The attacking midfielder is yet to feature for England in the tournament after missing the 6-2 win over Iran through injury, but Wilson did make his mark as he came on to assist Jack Grealish to score the final Three Lions goal of the game.

And, on his Instagram Story, Maddison shared an image of the two before the clash that was captioned ‘Coventry to the World Cup’.

Both were born in the city and came through at the Sky Blues, with Wilson scoring 23 goals in 55 games before he joined Bournemouth in 2014.

Meanwhile, Maddison, who is five years younger than the striker, featured 42 times for his boyhood club before he was sold to Norwich City in a time when Coventry needed the funds.

The duo will hope to help Gareth Southgate’s side to win the World Cup over the next month, with England back in action on Friday night against USA.

The verdict

This is something that should make all connected to Coventry very proud as they’ve produced two footballers who are in the England squad, which is some achievement.

It’s also great for the fans to see that Maddison clearly hasn’t forgotten his roots and the duo still have an association with the city.

Now, Coventry and the supporters will be wishing the pair well as they look to win the World Cup.

