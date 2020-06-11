James Maddison reacts as Coventry City get green-light for Championship return

Coventry City have been congratulated by former player James Maddison on their promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship.

A curtailment of the Sky Bet League One season has led to Mark Robins’ side winning promotion and the title on Points Per Game standings, offering the Sky Blues a route back into the Championship for the first time since 2012.

Robins’ side had picked up 67 points from their 34 games so far this season, opening up a five-point lead over Rotherham United in second, with a further three points separating them and the chasing-pack.

Quiz: Have these 15 current and ex-Coventry City players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 15 Noel Whelan. Yes No

And, on the back of confirmation they will be back in the Championship for the 2020/21 campaign, Leicester City ace Maddison has offered his congratulations to his former club.

Taking to Twitter, the playmaker wrote:

So happy for my hometown club @Coventry_City❗️The fans been through so much over these past few years and deserve every bit of this success just as much as the players and staff do! The championship awaits #CCFC 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/biAKtxbTI7 — James Maddison (@Madders10) June 11, 2020

The now 23-year-old graduated through the Coventry academy and made 31 appearances for the Sky Blues before Norwich City snapped him up in January 2016.

Maddison would return to Coventry on loan, before establishing himself at Norwich City via another loan spell with Aberdeen.

On the back of excelling in the Championship with Norwich, Leicester took a chance on Maddison in 2018, with the playmaker now established in the Premier League and in the reckoning for further England honours.

The Verdict

Maddison is flying high in the Premier League, but he hasn’t forgotten his roots and is clearly delighted for Coventry.

Despite winning promotion without finishing the season, it is some achievement for Coventry to win promotion and the whole club deserves a chance to move back into the Championship.

It’s been some journey to get there and Coventry will hope they can establish themselves back in the second-tier.

Thoughts? Let us know!