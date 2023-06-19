James Maddison’s preference for a transfer move this summer is to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Northern Echo, the midfielder prefers the idea of moving to Spurs instead of Newcastle United.

It is believed that the allure of moving to London is seen as the better option for family and personal reasons, compared to moving to the north-east.

What is the latest in the race to sign James Maddison?

A number of clubs have shown an interest in signing the 26-year-old from Leicester City this summer.

But Newcastle and Spurs have emerged as the two key competitors, with both Eddie Howe and Ange Postecoglou pushing to sign the playmaker.

Both clubs are hoping to strike a deal with the Foxes for the player following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Maddison has been a key figure at the King Power Stadium since signing from Norwich City.

However, it has been reported that a 15 per cent sell-on clause owed to the Canaries is proving a stumbling block in agreeing a deal with the Premier League sides.

What is James Maddison’s value?

Leicester reportedly value Maddison at over £50 million, with the club hoping to earn as much as £60 million in any potential sale.

Although, it has been claimed that Newcastle are unwilling to meet that price with the Magpies hoping to agree a £40 to 45 million deal.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs would be willing to go closer to the £60 million, with no concrete offers having yet been made.

Newcastle had a bid rejected for Maddison last summer that was worth a reported £50 million.

Would Tottenham be a better next step for James Maddison than Newcastle?

Newcastle can offer Champions League football next season, but that appears less important than the family-based reasons that are swaying Maddison towards Tottenham.

Players will have their reasons for why they prefer certain moves and nobody can really deny the England international on these terms.

However, if Newcastle stump up the cash and Spurs don’t then he may not get a choice over which club he plays for next season.

Unless another club comes in with late interest, these appear the two most likely options that he will have.

But that £60 million price is becoming a sticking point that is holding up a potential deal, and Leicester do need to sell, so perhaps a compromise can be reached in the coming weeks.