The Championship's biggest transfer saga of the summer so far has already reached its conclusion before the month of July begins.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leicester City were always going to lose James Maddison to a top flight club, with the midfielder in the prime of his career at the age of 26.

With 10 goals and nine assists to his name last season in the Premier League for the Foxes, Maddison was wanted by two clubs in particular - Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

It became apparent though that the latter - despite not having any European football to contest this coming season - were the front-runners for the playmaker and they have got a deal done already, giving Leicester funds to play with themselves as Enzo Maresca plans a rebuild.

What are the details of James Maddison's move to Tottenham?

Even though it was reported that Leicester were holding out for a £60 million fee for Maddison despite just one year remaining on his contract, the Foxes have settled for a lesser fee.

The Athletic claim that Spurs have paid £40 million up-front for the England international, but there are add-ons included that could increase the fee paid to City in the future.

And as reported by John Cross on The Mirror's live transfer blog (June 28, 5:30pm), Maddison is set to earn a mammoth £200,000 per week at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after penning a five-year contract.

It brings a five-year stay at Leicester for Maddison to an end, but he hasn't forgotten to say goodbye to the club on his way out.

What has James Maddison said following his Leicester City departure?

Maddison has posted on social media a heartfelt message to Leicester and its supporters following completion of the deal.

"Leicester City family, I arrived as a 21 year old boy and left as a 26 year old man," Maddison wrote.

"Five seasons & 203 appearances later my journey with this special football club has come to an end.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you all so much for accepting me and allowing me to flourish and be myself. I’ll never forget that.

"Every single time I got to pull that number 10 shirt over my head and represent Leicester City FC was a proud moment.

"An emotional and heartfelt goodbye. Love from Madders."