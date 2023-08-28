Every year it feels like we have the same conversation about Tottenham Hotspur and winning a trophy.

Well, their best chance of winning one this season might just be in the EFL Cup - the cup campaign they kick off on Tuesday evening.

Entering in the second round due to their Premier League status, Spurs will face fellow top-flight side Fulham away from home under the lights at Craven Cottage in what should be an intriguing clash.

Most Premier League clubs tend to make several changes to their sides at this stage, so it will certainly be interesting to see what sort of line up Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou puts out on Tuesday night.

Spurs predicted XI to face Fulham in the EFL Cup

With that said, we thought we'd have a go at predicting that line up.

Here is who we think the Spurs boss could select on Tuesday night.

GK: Fraser Forster

Often in cup competitions, goalkeepers get rotated and we're thinking that Ange Postecoglou may do the same for Spurs in the EFL Cup this season.

This means current number one keeper Guglielmo Vicario coming out of the side, and Fraser Forster coming in.

35-year-old Forster is more than experienced enough to handle the occasion.

RB: Emerson Royal

In at right-back in this predicted Spurs XI comes Emerson Royal.

Pedro Porro has been preferred at right-back in the league for the last two matches, and could be given a rest for the Fulham clash.

Having been an unused substitute away at Bournemouth, Emerson Royal should be more than ready to step in.

CB: Davinson Sanchez

Started the first game of the season away at Brentford, but has been an unused substitute on the bench for Spurs' last two Premier League outings.

Should be given a chance to impress on Tuesday.

CB: Micky van de Ven

The first of only two players to retain their place in the side following the weekend, Micky van de Ven gets our nod to line up at centre-back in this predicted XI.

LB: Ben Davies

Another experienced option coming in at left-back is Ben Davies.

Destiny Udogie has been preferred in the league so far, but with the player getting a knock on Saturday, Davies almost certainly comes in.

CM: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Has featured twice off the bench for Spurs this season and should get his first chance to start in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

CM: Oliver Skipp

Started the club's first league match but has been used as a substitute since.

A solid performance could put him back into Ange Postecoglou's thinking ahead of Premier League action next weekend.

CM: Giovanni Lo Celso

Played his first minutes of the season against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday and could be thrown in from the start against Fulham.

RW: Manor Solomon

Lining up against the side whom he played for last season, Manor Solomon could make his first start for Spurs.

LW: Ivan Perisic

The 34-year-old has been involved as a substitute in all of Spurs' Premier League matches so far and should be given the chance to start against Fulham on Tuesday.

ST: Richarlison

Spurs still need goals and throwing in 19-year-old Alejo Veliz doesn't feel quite right. As such, Richarlison keeps his place in the side.

In an ideal situation, he wouldn't play the full 90 minutes, though, given his importance to Spurs now that Harry Kane has departed.